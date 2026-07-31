Jasprit Bumrah Reportedly Clears Fitness Test For Sri Lanka Series, Boosts Team India's WTC Hopes

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India have received a massive boost ahead of next month's two-Test series against Sri Lanka after pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah was declared fit by the BCCI's Centre of Excellence (COE) in Bengaluru. Bumrah had been included in the squad subject to fitness after suffering an impact injury during the recently concluded ODI series against England, which forced him to miss the third ODI at Lord's.

A senior BCCI official confirmed that the star pacer has recovered completely and successfully cleared all mandatory fitness tests at the COE. "Jasprit Bumrah has recovered from his impact injury. He has cleared the fitness Tests mandated by the COE. Hopefully he will be available for both games as he is integral to the team's plans," the official told PTI on condition of anonymity.

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The two-match Test series against Sri Lanka begins on August 15 in Galle, with the second and final Test scheduled to be played in Colombo from August 23. The series holds immense importance for India's World Test Championship campaign, as they need to win seven of their remaining nine Tests to keep their hopes of reaching the WTC final alive.

India will be aiming for a 2-0 clean sweep in Sri Lanka before embarking on a challenging away Test series against New Zealand later in the cycle. Securing maximum WTC points against the island nation could prove crucial in the race for a place in the championship decider.

Bumrah's return is especially significant given India's growing injury concerns. Harshit Rana and Nitish Kumar Reddy have already been ruled out with hamstring and quadriceps injuries respectively, while Washington Sundar will miss the first Test due to a hamstring issue. Pacer Akash Deep also remains sidelined as he continues his recovery from stress reactions in his back, making Bumrah's availability a timely boost for the visitors.