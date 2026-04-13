'Cheap, Shameless': Gandii Baat Actress Taniya Chatterjee Alleges Yuzvendra Chahal Called Her 'Cute' In DM; Netizens React | VIDEO

Gandii Baat Actress Taniya Chatterjee Alleges Yuzvendra Chahal Called Her 'Cute' In DM | X

Mumbai, April 12: Indian cricketer and Punjab Kings spinner Yuzvendra Chahal been in the spotlight since his divorce with choreographer and dancer wife Dhanashree. In the most recent incident, "Ullu" and "Gandii Baat" actress Taniya Chatterjee has alleged that Yuzvendra has called her "Cute" in her DMs. A video is going viral on social media in which she is showing her DM and claiming that Yuzvendra called her cute on one of her pics on social media.

The bold actress revealed on camera and said that Yuzvendra sent a direct message and called her cute on Instagram. She was seen in the video showing the DM to the paparazzies and blushing on camera. However, she said that it is normal and many people call her cute.

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She said, "Yaar cute toh normal cheez hai, mujhe toh bahut log bolte hain cute." However, the camera persons asked her to show the DM after which she showed them her mobile phone after opening the chat with Yuzvendra.

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The camera persons asked her to hold the phone and filmed the chat. A cameraman also asked her if she replied to Yuzvendra. She said, "Maine dekha hi bahut late yaar." (I saw the message very late).

The internet users are reacting after the video hit the internet. They are slamming Yuzvendra Chahal and called him cheap and shameless. A user shared the video and said, "Ullu actress Taniyaa shared her DMs in which Yuzvendra Chahal had called her “cute.” This Yuzvendra Chahal is so cheap and shameless."

A user also said, "Dude wtf, Taniya chatterjee exposing yuzvendra chahal. She showing her instagram dm to paps where yuzi replied to her story and said her cute. If this is real shame on yuzvendra."

The video of the actress is being widely circulated on social media and Yuzvendra Chahal is being criticised by the fans. However, there is no reaction about the viral video from Yuzvendra Chahal so far.