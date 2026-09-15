Charani Breaks New Ground, India Stars Surge In Latest ICC Women's T20i Rankings | X

Dubai, Sep 15: India spinner Shree Charani retained the top spot with career-best rating points, while compatriot Deepti Sharma climbed four places to second in the latest ICC Women's T20I Player Rankings released here on Tuesday.

Charani reaches new milestone

Charani's outstanding 4/20 in the Women's T20 Asia Cup final against Sri Lanka lifted the left-arm spinner above the 800-point mark for the first time to a career-best 804.

These are the highest rating points ever achieved by an Indian in the ICC rankings for both batters and bowlers, surpassing former skipper Mithali Raj's previous record of 780 points in batting rankings in 2011.

Charani is now just two points short of the highest rating points ever achieved by a women's T20I bowler, held by Australia's Megan Schutt in November 2018.

India bowlers rise

India’s bowling attack was further rewarded with Deepti moving up four places to second after finishing the Asia Cup as the tournament's leading wicket-taker with 14 scalps.

Seamer Nandani Sharma has climbed 10 places to 94th following an impressive tournament with the ball, while leg-spinner Prema Rawat has made one of the biggest gains of the week, surging 50 places to 96th.

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Shafali climbs rankings

In batting rankings, Shafali Verma's outstanding tournament has seen her jump from seventh to sixth.

Shafali was the leading run-scorer at the Asia Cup with 236 runs, including scores of 64 in the semifinal and 68 in the final. Shafali now has 741 rating points – her highest since October 2021.

She is just one place and four rating points behind teammate Smriti Mandhana, who sits fifth on 745 points after scoring 213 runs in five innings.

Shafali has also made significant progress in the all-rounders’ rankings, moving up five places to 15th and reaching a career-best 221 rating points.

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