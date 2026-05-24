'Chapalan Da Time': Yuvraj Singh Pulls Up Punjab Kings Stars Harpreet Brar, Arshdeep Singh Over Viral Instagram Post

Former India cricketer Yuvraj Singh has pulled up Punjab Kings players over their conduct on social media. All-rounder Harpreet Brar posted a picture with Priyansh Arya and Arshdeep Singh, calling them a 'slogger and a vlogger'. Singh took to the comments and wrote in Punjabi that it was time for some 'chappals'.

"Tuhade sariyan de chapalan da time ho qaya hai hun!" Singh commented on the post.

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Punjab Kings all-rounder Harpreet Brar recently shared a picture on Instagram alongside teammates Priyansh Arya and Arshdeep Singh. Captioning the post, Brar jokingly referred to the pair as a “slogger and a vlogger”, triggering plenty of reactions from fans and fellow cricketers.

However, it was Yuvraj’s comment that stole the spotlight.

The former India all-rounder replied in Punjabi, joking that it was time for some “chappals” — a playful expression often used by elders or mentors to pull up youngsters for getting too carried away. The comment instantly caught fans’ attention, with many interpreting it as classic Yuvraj-style tough love. It was also viewed that the former India all-rounder was subtly reminding the younger players to stay focused amid the noise surrounding the franchise online.

Fans quickly linked the remark to Punjab Kings’ recent off-field social media chatter involving players and online interactions that have repeatedly become talking points during the IPL season. Arshdeep particularly has come under fire for his social media antics, with Tilak Varma and Priyansh Arya.