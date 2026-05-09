Chanmari FC Host Dempo SC In Aizawl As Both Sides Seek High Finish To IFL 2025-26 Season |

Aizawl: Chanmari FC will host Dempo SC as both sides will look to finish the final stretch of Star Cement Indian Football League 2025-26 on a high at the Rajiv Gandhi Stadium in Aizawl on Saturday, May 9, 2026.

The match will kick off at 18:30 IST, and will be broadcast live on DD Sports and Sony Sports Network, with streaming available on Waves and Sony LIV.

Out of the title race, both sides will look to finish the final rounds of the season on a high with some good performances. As per the current standings, Diamond Harbour FC top the table with 25 points while Dempo currently occupy fifth with 13 from 11 matches, and cannot leapfrog the former even with three wins.

Chanmari FC follow closely in sixth with 11 points. Both the teams are effectively out of the championship race with only three fixtures remaining and a maximum of nine points available, the result in Aizawl will not carry significant implications.

A victory for Dempo would take them to 16 points, allowing them to put considerable pressure on fourth-placed Rajasthan United (17 points). For Chanmari, a win at home is essential; three points would move them to 14 points, seeing them overtake Dempo and move out of the bottom spot for the first time in the Championship Stage.

Dempo enter the match on the back of a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Rajasthan United in their previous outing. A disciplined defensive display, spearheaded by crucial blocks from José Luís Moreno and sharp saves by goalkeeper Ashish Sibi, laid the foundation for the win.

Chanmari, on the other hand, will be desperate to bounce back from a 0-4 defeat at the hands of Shillong Lajong. The Mizo side's task in that match was severely compromised after midfielder Joel Lalramengmawia received a red card in the 17th minute, forcing them to play with 10 men for the vast majority of the contest.

Despite the heavy loss, Chanmari will take solace in moments of resilience, including brave reflex saves from their custodian late in the game, but will know they must drastically improve on their attacking output after registering just two shots on target.

The previous meeting between the two sides in the league stage on March 12 in Aizawl, ended in a thrilling 2-2 draw. Suanngaihmuana and KC Malsawmsanga netted for Chanmari, while Sebastián Gutiérrez and Marcus Joseph were on target for Dempo.

Despite being on the two-match losing streak, Chanmari FC head coach, Dipankur Sharma will be aware about the importance of the team's identity and playing in front of the home fans. They will want to show the home supporters that they can compete with the best in this league. The focus will be purely on execution and taking their chances when they come.

However, they will be aware about the attacking threat of their opponents, knowing that they have learned from their previous encounters and are ready for the tactical challenge Dempo poses.

Dempo Sports Club arrives in Aizawl with a clear objective. Manager Samir Naik will be emphasising the squad’s resilience following their recent fixtures. The Goan side will be determined to rectify any past errors and give their 100 per cent on the field. They will look to analyse their performances from the last game and will be eager to maintain their winning momentum.

The Golden Eagles will look to exploit gaps in a Chanmari defence that has conceded 21 goals, the highest among teams in the Championship Phase. Dempo possess one of the most potent attacking units in the competition, underlining their influence in the final third. Their tally of 15 goals makes them the third-highest scoring side in this phase, behind Diamond Harbour and Shillong Lajong.

Striker Marcus Joseph has been the standout performer with seven goals and one assist. In attacking midfield, Sebastián Gutiérrez has been instrumental with two goals and two assists, while centre-forward Richmond Kwasi Owusu has also contributed two goals and an assist. Adding to this firepower, players like Seigoumang Doungel and Vieri Colaco will be ones to watch after their match-winning combination in the previous outing, while goalkeeper Ashish Sibi will look to replicate his assured performance between the sticks.

Chanmari’s backline, therefore, faces a stern examination. To withstand that threat, the centre-back pairing of Marlon De Almeida Rangel and Lalrinchhana Tochhawng will need to deliver a disciplined performance, supported by full-backs Zothanpuia and F Malsawmtluanga.

With the Championship Phase reaching its climax, tomorrow's clash at the Rajiv Gandhi Stadium offers Chanmari a chance to delight their home supporters and climb the table, while Dempo SC face a defining test of their attacking credentials on the road