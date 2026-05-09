 Asian U17 Boxing Championships 2026: Indian Boys Confirm Five Medals With Strong Quarterfinal Showing In Tashkent
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Asian U17 Boxing Championships 2026: Indian Boys Confirm Five Medals With Strong Quarterfinal Showing In Tashkent

India’s young boxers delivered an impressive show at the Asian U17 Boxing Championships in Tashkent, with five athletes advancing to the semifinals and confirming medals for the country. Yash Yadav, Nivesh Pal, Naman Kumar and Lakshay Phogat registered dominant quarterfinal victories to keep India’s title hopes alive.

Haridev PushparajUpdated: Saturday, May 09, 2026, 01:02 AM IST
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Lakshay (75kg) U-17 celebrates his QFwin with coaches at Asian Boxing U15 & U17 Championships 2026 |

Tashkent, May 8: India’s young boxing contingent delivered a stellar performance at the Asian U17 Boxing Championships, with five boxers advancing to the semifinals and confirming at least five medals for the country.

In the quarterfinals, Yash Yadav (50kg) secured a hard-fought 4:1 victory over Kubanychbek Bolushov of Kyrgyzstan (KGZ). Nivesh Pal (54kg) continued the dominance, registering a unanimous 5:0 win against Shingen Kanai of Japan (JPN) to book his place in the semifinals.

Naman (70kg) U-17 celebrates his QFwin with coaches at Asian Boxing U15 & U17 Championships 2026

Naman (70kg) U-17 celebrates his QFwin with coaches at Asian Boxing U15 & U17 Championships 2026 |

In the 70kg category, Naman Kumar produced a commanding performance, defeating Ruzibek Miravotov of Tajikistan (TJK) with a 5:0 decision. Lakshay Phogat (75kg) also impressed, securing a clinical 5:0 victory over Cheng-En Li of Chinese Taipei (TPE) to progress to the last four.

Nivesh Pal (54kg) U-17 celebrates his QFwin with coaches at Asian Boxing U15 & U17 Championships 2026

Nivesh Pal (54kg) U-17 celebrates his QFwin with coaches at Asian Boxing U15 & U17 Championships 2026 |

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In other results, Karung Albertson (60kg) went down 0:5 against Emir Mukhit of Kazakhstan (KAZ). Ranveer (66kg) suffered a 0:5 defeat against Islam Suleimanogly of Kazakhstan (KAZ), while Siddhant (+80kg) lost 0:5 to Sabyrzhan Sagym of Kazakhstan (KAZ), ending their campaigns.

With four more medals confirmed today, India’s total tally in the U-17 boys category now stands at five. The Indian contingent will look to build on this momentum and push for top podium finishes in the semifinal stage.

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