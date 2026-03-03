 Chandra Grahan: Team India Delays Mumbai Training Session Amid Lunar Eclipse Ahead Of England Semi-final
The Indian Cricket Team was scheduled to train in preparation for the crucial semi-finals against England from 6 pm to 9 pm at the Wankhede Stadium.

Azhar KhanUpdated: Tuesday, March 03, 2026, 09:46 PM IST
Chandra Grahan: Team India Delays Mumbai Training Session Amid Lunar Eclipse Ahead Of England Semi-final | X

Mumbai, March 3: The Indian Cricket Team reportedly delayed its practice session at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium on Tuesday due to Chandra Grahan (Lunar Eclipse) ahead of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 semi-finals against England. The Indian Express reported that the practice was postponed as the timing is considered inauspicious.

Practice Delayed at Wankhede

The Indian Cricket Team was scheduled to train in preparation for the crucial semi-finals against England from 6 pm to 9 pm at the Wankhede Stadium. However, the Lunar Eclipse began at 3:20 pm and was set to continue till 6:47 pm.

As per reports, several members of the team felt that it would not be ideal to begin an important session during the Chandra Grahan. Since the semi-final is a big match, the team management reportedly decided ti postpone the practice by about an hour and start it later in the evening.

Why Is 'Chandra Grahan' Considered Inauspicious?

In many parts of the country, a lunar eclipse is seen as an inauspicious occasion because of the traditional beliefs. As per the Vedic mythology, the demon Rahu is believed to swallow the Moon during an eclipse. Because of this belief, many people avoid starting new and important work during that time.

