Championship Of Legends Is Back...Irfan Pathan And Ajay Devgan Announces Season 2 In Mumbai

After a massive success of Championship Legends season 1, its time to bring the legends back. Championship Of Legends announces there season 2.

Championship Of Legends was started in July 2024 and it was hosted by England. India Champions were the winners of inaugural season. There were total 6 teams who fought against each other. Teams were like India champions, Pakistan Champions, Australia Champions, West Indies Champions, England Champions, South Africa Champions. India and Pakistan were the finalists of the first season.

It's league filled with former players who have retired from international cricket, get a chance to play once again in front of there audience and grab the same attention. Bollywood star and World Championship of Legends Co-Owner Ajay Devgan and former Indian pacer Irfan were present at the screening of Singham Again in Mumbai were they announced the World Championship of Legends season 2. The visionary, founder and CEO of World Championship of Legends Mr. Harshit Tomar along with India Champions team owners Mr. Puneet Singh and Amandeep Singh.

After announcing Irfan Pathan expressed his words, he said, 'The World Championship of Legends is a fantastic platform that truly embodies the global spirit of cricket. I am excited to see how this league will continue to bring diverse cricketing cultures and legends together all in pursuit of excellence on the world stage,' also Harshit Tomar said, 'It’s thrilling to see how WCL has grown into a platform that resonates with cricket lovers everywhere.' 'This season promises legendary moments, competitive matches, and unforgettable experiences for fans worldwide.' It will commence from July 2025.

Just like season 1 was a massive success season 2 will also gain same amount of viewership, love, and faith. Season 1 gained millions of viewership and reach too were recorded in millions.