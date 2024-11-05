 Championship Of Legends Is Back...Irfan Pathan And Ajay Devgan Announces Season 2 In Mumbai
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsChampionship Of Legends Is Back...Irfan Pathan And Ajay Devgan Announces Season 2 In Mumbai

Championship Of Legends Is Back...Irfan Pathan And Ajay Devgan Announces Season 2 In Mumbai

After a massive success of season 1 Championship of Legends is back with its second season.

Suraj AlvaUpdated: Tuesday, November 05, 2024, 05:31 PM IST
article-image
Pic Credit: Twitter

After a massive success of Championship Legends season 1, its time to bring the legends back. Championship Of Legends announces there season 2.

Championship Of Legends was started in July 2024 and it was hosted by England. India Champions were the winners of inaugural season. There were total 6 teams who fought against each other. Teams were like India champions, Pakistan Champions, Australia Champions, West Indies Champions, England Champions, South Africa Champions. India and Pakistan were the finalists of the first season.

It's league filled with former players who have retired from international cricket, get a chance to play once again in front of there audience and grab the same attention. Bollywood star and World Championship of Legends Co-Owner Ajay Devgan and former Indian pacer Irfan were present at the screening of Singham Again in Mumbai were they announced the World Championship of Legends season 2. The visionary, founder and CEO of World Championship of Legends Mr. Harshit Tomar along with India Champions team owners Mr. Puneet Singh and Amandeep Singh.

After announcing Irfan Pathan expressed his words, he said, 'The World Championship of Legends is a fantastic platform that truly embodies the global spirit of cricket. I am excited to see how this league will continue to  bring diverse cricketing cultures and legends together all in pursuit of excellence on the world stage,' also Harshit Tomar said, 'It’s thrilling to see how WCL has grown into a platform that resonates with cricket lovers everywhere.' 'This season promises legendary moments, competitive matches, and unforgettable experiences for fans worldwide.' It will commence from July 2025.

FPJ Shorts
IIT Kanpur to Offer BTech and BS Admissions Based on Olympiad Scores
IIT Kanpur to Offer BTech and BS Admissions Based on Olympiad Scores
Royal Enfield Launches Bear 650 in India: Price, Features, and Details
Royal Enfield Launches Bear 650 in India: Price, Features, and Details
Irrfan Khan's Son Babil Khan Recalls Working As Bartender In London: 'Took Ketchup From McDonald's & Bread From Friend'
Irrfan Khan's Son Babil Khan Recalls Working As Bartender In London: 'Took Ketchup From McDonald's & Bread From Friend'
Ananya Panday Advocates The Importance Of Mental Strength Along With Physical Fitness; Know How It Can Enhance Your Body Functions
Ananya Panday Advocates The Importance Of Mental Strength Along With Physical Fitness; Know How It Can Enhance Your Body Functions

Just like season 1 was a massive success season 2 will also gain same amount of viewership, love, and faith. Season 1 gained millions of viewership and reach too were recorded in millions.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'He Could Have Taken The Game Away From Us': Ajaz Patel Reflects On Rishabh Pant's Innings In Mumbai...

'He Could Have Taken The Game Away From Us': Ajaz Patel Reflects On Rishabh Pant's Innings In Mumbai...

Team India And Pakistan Cricketers Likely To Play Together As Afro-Asia Cup Talks Revived

Team India And Pakistan Cricketers Likely To Play Together As Afro-Asia Cup Talks Revived

Rinku Singh Purchases New House In Aligarh After Being Retained By KKR For ₹13 Crore Ahead Of IPL...

Rinku Singh Purchases New House In Aligarh After Being Retained By KKR For ₹13 Crore Ahead Of IPL...

'Happy Birthday, My Biscuit!': AB De Villiers Pens Heartfelt Wish For Virat Kohli As Indian Legend...

'Happy Birthday, My Biscuit!': AB De Villiers Pens Heartfelt Wish For Virat Kohli As Indian Legend...

'The Doctors Warned Me': Neymar Gives Update About Injury After Limping Off Just 30 Minutes Into His...

'The Doctors Warned Me': Neymar Gives Update About Injury After Limping Off Just 30 Minutes Into His...