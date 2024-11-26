 Champions Trophy 2025: ICC To Take Call On Venue On Nov 29 Amid India's Refusal To Travel To Pakistan
Aayushman VishwanathanUpdated: Tuesday, November 26, 2024, 06:40 PM IST
article-image
PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi (R). | (Credits: Twitter)

The all-powerful board of the International Cricket Council will meet virtually on November 29 to finalise the much-delayed schedule of the Champions Trophy to be held in Pakistan in February-March next year.

The cause of the delay has been India's refusal to play in Pakistan considering the tense relations between the two countries. India has not toured Pakistan since the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks.

The BCCI wants the tournament to be played in a hybrid model with India games scheduled in a third country, something that its Pakistani counterpart has not agreed to thus far.

"The ICC board will meet on November 29 to discuss the Champions Trophy schedule," an ICC spokesperson told PTI on Tuesday.

The crucial virtual meeting takes places two days before BCCI secretary Jay Shah takes over as ICC chairman on December 1.

He and other board members would be keen to resolve the matter before the new regime takes over.

Pakistan are also defending champions ahead of the Champions Trophy:

Pakistan, who are the designated hosts, are currently the defending champions as they won their maiden title in the 2017 edition by defeating India at The Oval in London. On the back of Fakhar Zaman's 114, Team India were set a daunting 339 by Pakistan.

Pakistan's sharp new-ball bowling, led by Mohammad Amir and Junaid Khan, tore through India's in-form batting order. Hardik Pandya's scored a swashbuckling 76 but the Men in Green eventually won by 180 runs.

(With inputs from PTI)

