Team India keeper-batter Rishabh Pant was seen having fun during the practice sessions ahead of the opening Test against New Zealand, beginning on October 16 at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. Pant was seen poking fun at Yashasvi Jaiswal and hitting a few crisp strokes while batting in the nets as he shared a clip on Instagram.
'Chair Chahiye Kya Tereko': Rishabh Pant & Yashasvi Jaiswal Have Fun During Net Practice Ahead Of IND vs NZ Test Series; Video
Rishabh Pant posted a video of Instagram of Team India's net practice ahead of IND vs NZ 1st Test.
Aakash SinghUpdated: Monday, October 14, 2024, 05:31 PM IST