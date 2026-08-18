'Century Of Sixes!': Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Praises Rishabh Pant After Historic Test Feat Against Sri Lanka | X

New Delhi, August 18: Delhi Chief Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Rekha Gupta praised Rishabh Pant after the Indian wicket-keeper batsman created history during the first Test against Sri Lanka in Galle on Tuesday. The praise comes days after the social media post From Rishabh Pant requesting help to acquire land from Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami.

Pant became the first Indian to hit 100 sixes in Test cricket and the fastest player in the format to reach the milestone. He achieved the feat in his 51st Test, surpassing the previous record held by former Australian legendary wicket-keeper batsman Adam Gilchrist.

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Reacting to Pant's achievement, Gupta wrote on X, "A century of sixes for Rishabh Pant!" She praised the Indian star for his attacking batting and wished him more big hits and match-winning performances for India.

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The CM said, "A century of sixes for Rishabh Pant! @RishabhPant17 has smashed his way into the record books, becoming the fastest batter to 100 sixes in Test cricket. A spectacular achievement from a fearless match-winner. Wishing him many more towering sixes, memorable knocks and match-winning moments for India!"

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Pant stepped into bat during the match with 97 Test sixes to his name. He equalled Chris Gayle's tally of 98 sixes in the first innings before reaching the 100-mark in the second innings. He scored 66 runs off 69 balls with two sixes as India set Sri Lanka a target of 372 runs.

With the milestone, Pant became only the fourth batter in Test history to hit 100 sixes. He joined the elite list of Ben Stokes, Brendon McCullum and Adam Gilchrist. Stokes currently leads the list with 138 sixes, followed by McCullum with 107.

The achievement further highlights Pant's aggressive style in Test cricket. Among Indian batters, Virender Sehwag and Rohit Sharma are next on the list with 91 sixes each.

Pant also completed his 20th Test half-century during his second-innings knock and played an important role in helping India build a big lead after a mini collapse.