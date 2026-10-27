Central Bank Of India Observes Vigilance Awareness Week, Highlights Cyber Fraud Prevention And Customer Safety |

Central Bank of India’s Mumbai Metro Zonal Office observed Vigilance Awareness Week by organising a seminar on vigilance awareness. Dr. Vishal Mane, a retired police officer, was present as the guest speaker to provide information and guidance on the subject.

Through practical examples, Dr. Mane explained how ordinary citizens and bank customers fall victim to cyber fraud and suffer financial losses.

He also provided detailed guidance on preventive measures to avoid cyber fraud and the steps that should be taken if someone unfortunately becomes a victim. He emphasised that banks should conduct awareness programmes to educate their customers about cyber fraud and related precautions.

The bank’s Chief Vigilance Officer, Shri Sunil Kumar, was also present on the occasion. He stated that vigilance should not be limited to just one week; rather, everyone should develop the habit of remaining vigilant in their day-to-day professional and personal lives. He emphasised that vigilance is an essential part of our lives.

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Shri N. K. Panda, Deputy General Manager of the Vigilance Department, spoke about Indian culture and values, stating that an honest person always remains free from worries and enjoys a peaceful sleep.

At the beginning of the programme, Shri D. S. Rathour, Zonal Head, welcomed all the guests. The programme concluded with a vote of thanks delivered by Shri B. R. Ramakrishna Naik, Deputy Zonal Head.