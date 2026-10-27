Zuccaro Reclaims Glory With Stunning Victory In Invitation Cup

Proud owners of Zuccaro, along with trainer Pesi Shroff and jockey G Vivek victory parade after the win. | PicS | M P Ravi Kumar

Pune: Zuccaro, the six-year-old son of Kingda Ka trained by Pesi Shroff, reaffirmed his class with a breathtaking victory in the Zavaray Poonawalla Indian Turf Invitation Cup at the Mysore Race Club on Sunday, earning the coveted title of ‘Champion of Champions’.

Ridden confidently by Vivek G., Zuccaro was settled in mid-bunch before unleashing a devastating burst of acceleration in the home straight. Once asked to quicken, the champion surged past his rivals with astonishing ease, leaving the field trailing in his wake.

Remarkable Comeback After Injury Setback

The victory was particularly satisfying for Shroff, who patiently nursed the horse back to peak condition after an injury forced him to miss the 2025 Invitation Cup.

It took the master trainer almost a year to restore Zuccaro to his best. The six-year-old returned to winning form in March 2026 and has not looked back since, registering six consecutive victories, culminating in Sunday's prestigious triumph.

Shroff Hails Zuccaro's Exceptional Class

“Zuccaro is an exceptional horse, and I am delighted to see him back where he belongs. The injury was a difficult phase, and bringing him back required a great deal of patience. His class was never in doubt, but we had to give him the time he needed,” Shroff said.

Praising Vivek's ride, he added, “Vivek rode him beautifully and gave him a very good chance. Once Zuccaro found his stride in the straight, he showed everyone what he is capable of. This victory is a reward for the entire team that worked so hard to bring him back.”

Grade 1 Double For Dhunjibhoy

For owner Khushroo Dhunjibhoy, it was a memorable Grade 1 double, with Dyf winning the Zavaray Poonawalla Stayers' Cup on Saturday.

Zuccaro's triumph was a fitting reward for the patience, perseverance and meticulous preparation that brought the champion back to the pinnacle of Indian racing.