Central Bank of Argentina proposes to have Messi's face on thousand-peso currency note

Lionel Messi could soon feature on a currency note in Argentina after leading his country's national team to glory at the recent FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar.

The Central Bank of Argentina has "jokingly proposed" to include "Messi’s face on the thousand-peso bill," according to local financial newspaper El Financiero.

“And before you think otherwise, this option was ‘jokingly’ proposed by members of the Argentine Central Bank, although the most enthusiastic directors, such as Lisandro Cleri, a fervent supporter of Boca Juniors , and Eduardo Hecker, a follower of Independiente , agreed on that a banknote with this design would awaken the collecting spirit of Argentines,” El Financiero reported.

The proposal also suggested having 'La Scaloneta' at the bank of the note. This is the nickname given to Argentina coach Leo Scaloni.

“And on the back of the ticket? ‘La Scaloneta’ (the nickname of the team led by Leonel Scaloni), they say, has already done enough merit to be immortalized there, this after their victories in the 2021 Copa América, the Finalissima (the match against Italy, the most recent champion of the Euro) and Qatar 2022,” reported the newspaper.

The newspaper also informed that commemorative coins have been done in the past in the country.

“As background, the BCRA issued commemorative coins when Argentina won its first World Cup in 1978, as well as during the celebrations for the Bicentennial and for the 50th anniversary of the death of Eva Perón.”

Messi scored twice in the match and also converted twice from the spot-kick as Argentina beat defending champions France on penalties to clinch their third FIFA World Cup trophy.

Messi became the third captain after Daniel Passarella (1978) and Diego Maradona (1986) to lift the most prestigious trophy in football. France were also chasing their third WC title but fell short by a whisker.