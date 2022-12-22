e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsCentral Bank of Argentina proposes to have Messi's face on thousand-peso currency note

Central Bank of Argentina proposes to have Messi's face on thousand-peso currency note

The Central Bank of Argentina has proposed to include "Messi’s face on the thousand-peso bill," according to local financial newspaper El Financiero.

Rohan SenUpdated: Thursday, December 22, 2022, 12:17 PM IST
article-image
Follow us on

Lionel Messi could soon feature on a currency note in Argentina after leading his country's national team to glory at the recent FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar.

The Central Bank of Argentina has "jokingly proposed" to include "Messi’s face on the thousand-peso bill," according to local financial newspaper El Financiero.

“And before you think otherwise, this option was ‘jokingly’ proposed by members of the Argentine Central Bank, although the most enthusiastic directors, such as Lisandro Cleri, a fervent supporter of Boca Juniors , and Eduardo Hecker, a follower of Independiente , agreed on that a banknote with this design would awaken the collecting spirit of Argentines,” El Financiero reported.

Read Also
Lionel Messi sleeps and drinks with FIFA World Cup Trophy in viral post
article-image

The proposal also suggested having 'La Scaloneta' at the bank of the note. This is the nickname given to Argentina coach Leo Scaloni.

“And on the back of the ticket? ‘La Scaloneta’ (the nickname of the team led by Leonel Scaloni), they say, has already done enough merit to be immortalized there, this after their victories in the 2021 Copa América, the Finalissima (the match against Italy, the most recent champion of the Euro) and Qatar 2022,” reported the newspaper.

The newspaper also informed that commemorative coins have been done in the past in the country.

Read Also
'Messi copies Ananya Panday': Netizens brutally troll Bollywood actress for her old sleeping with...
article-image

“As background, the BCRA issued commemorative coins when Argentina won its first World Cup in 1978, as well as during the celebrations for the Bicentennial and for the 50th anniversary of the death of Eva Perón.”

Messi scored twice in the match and also converted twice from the spot-kick as Argentina beat defending champions France on penalties to clinch their third FIFA World Cup trophy.

Messi became the third captain after Daniel Passarella (1978) and Diego Maradona (1986) to lift the most prestigious trophy in football. France were also chasing their third WC title but fell short by a whisker.

RECENT STORIES

Central Bank of Argentina proposes to have Messi's face on thousand-peso currency note

Central Bank of Argentina proposes to have Messi's face on thousand-peso currency note

'Dear red ball...': Jaydev Unadkat's old heartwarming tweet goes viral after left-arm pacer returns...

'Dear red ball...': Jaydev Unadkat's old heartwarming tweet goes viral after left-arm pacer returns...

IND vs BAN 2nd Test: Jaydev Unadkat creates unique record, becomes first Indian cricketer to miss...

IND vs BAN 2nd Test: Jaydev Unadkat creates unique record, becomes first Indian cricketer to miss...

'Sheer politics': Netizens fume after India drop Kuldeep Yadav for IND vs BAN 2nd Test

'Sheer politics': Netizens fume after India drop Kuldeep Yadav for IND vs BAN 2nd Test

IND vs BAN 2nd Test: Sunil Gavaskar calls Kuldeep Yadav's omission 'unbelievable'

IND vs BAN 2nd Test: Sunil Gavaskar calls Kuldeep Yadav's omission 'unbelievable'