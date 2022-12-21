'Messi copies Ananya Panday': Netizens brutally troll Bollywood actress for her old sleeping with award photo

Bollywood actress Ananya Panday was recently trolled massively on social media. After football legend Lionel Messi posted a picture of him sleeping with FIFA World Cup trophy, netizens dug out an old picture of Ananya taking her award to bed.

For those unversed, Ananya bagged her first Filmfare award for Best Debutant (Female) for Student of the Year 2 in 2020. She had shared a picture in which she was seen sleeping with the award on bed.

Soon after Messi uploaded a photo on Instagram of him sleeping in bed next to the trophy after the final match, netizens compared it to Ananya's picture and trolled her.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

"Ananya ki barabari messi nhi kr skta. Ananya pandey jitna struggle messi kya kisi ne bhi nhi kiya hai. By the way messi ko bhi kabhi Koffee with Karan show me nhi bulaya gya To thora sa struggle to messi ne bhi kiya hai," a user wrote.

"I think Ananya struggled way more than Messi so she deserved it," wrote another user.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Ananya entered in the Hindi film industry with Karan Johar's Student of the Year 2 in 2019. After that, she appeared in several movies including Pati Patni Aur Woh, Gehraiyaan, Liger and Khaali Peeli.

However, the actress, who is actor Chunky Panday's daughter, has been time and again trolled for her statements and for coming from a film background which gives her an advantage over others.

Ananya Panday at FIFA

Ananya landed in Qatar for FIFA World Cup 2022 matches. She was joined by rumoured boyfriend Aditya Roy Kapur, Chunky Panday, Shanaya Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor and others.

She had also shared a video from the semi-finals and wrote, "WHAT AN EXPERIENCE!!! The FIFA World Cup 2022 semi finals -Argentina beating Croatia, seeing Messi just be the legend that he is, David Beckham waving at us and getting to see all this with my Papa and best friends 🤍🇦🇷🕺🏻 thank you."

Ananya's new projects

Meanwhile, on the film front, Ananya will be next seen in Dream Girl 2, opposite Ayushmann Khurrana. Besides, she also has Kho Gaye Hum Kahan with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav in her kitty.