Celina Jaitley Spotted Alongside PBKS Owner Preity Zinta In Dharamsala During PBKS Vs MI Clash Amid Domestic Violence Allegations On Husband

Punjab Kings owner Preity Zinta was in attendance at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala for the game against Mumbai Indians on Thursday. Zinta was accompanied by fellow Bollywood actress Celina Jaitley. Jaitley's appearance at the game caught the eye of netizens, amid her ongoing domestic violence case against husband Peter Haag.

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Zinta has been a constant presence at home games for Punjab Kings, cheering for her side from the stands. Jaitley hasn't been spotted in any games so far and her rare public appearance had the internet in a frenzy. The two Bollywood actress were spotted applauding Prabhsimran Singh after he reached his half-century. The visuals soon went viral on social media.

Celina's case against husband Peter Haag

The Mumbai Police has registered an FIR against Bollywood actress Celina Jaitly’s husband, Peter Haag. A Look Out Circular (LOC) has also been issued against him. Peter has reportedly been booked under multiple charges, including cruelty, harassment, physical assault, and criminal intimidation.

According to Mid-Day, the case was registered at Versova Police Station after Celina Jaitly accused Peter Haag of domestic violence and sustained harassment. The FIR includes charges related to cruelty, physical assault, criminal intimidation, and harassment under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023. Authorities also issued a Look Out Circular (LOC) against Peter after he allegedly failed to cooperate with the ongoing investigation. Alongside the criminal case, proceedings under the Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act, 2005, are also underway.