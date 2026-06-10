CCI Yonex Sunrise Mumbai District Badminton Championship 2026 To Begin On June 15; GMBA Team Selection At Stake

Leading shuttlers will compete at the CCI courts in Mumbai as the district championship gets underway on June 15 | Representational Image

Mumbai, June 10, 2026: Leading players have confirmed their participation in the CCI Yonex Sunrise Mumbai District Badminton Championship 2026, to be organised by the Cricket Club of India in association with the Greater Mumbai Badminton Association (GMBA) and to be played at the CCI courts starting from Monday, June 15, 2026.

Tournament Schedule And Events

The players will be competing for top honours in 21 events in various age categories. Events will be conducted for Men & Women singles and doubles, and mixed doubles. In addition, events will be conducted for boys’ and girls’ singles U-11, U-13 & U-15, boys’ and girls’ U-17 singles and doubles, boys’ U-19 singles and doubles, and 40+ combined events.

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Selection For Greater Mumbai Team

The GMBA will select the Greater Mumbai team on the basis of the performances of the players in this tournament.

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