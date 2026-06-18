CCI Yonex Sunrise Mumbai District Badminton Championship 2026: Thea Sheth Reaches Girls' U-17 Final; Harshit Mahimkar Storms Into U-19 Semis

Harshit Mahimkar poses with his badminton racquet after storming into the Boys' U-19 semi-finals of the CCI Yonex Sunrise Mumbai District Badminton Championship 2026 in Mumbai | AI Generated File Image

Mumbai, June 18: Thea Sheth showed solid fighting spirit to overcome Tia Ugrankar in three closely fought games 2-1 to advance to the Girls’ U-17 final of the CCI Yonex Sunrise Mumbai District Badminton Championship 2026, organised by the Cricket Club of India in association with the Greater Mumbai Badminton Association (GMBA), played at the CCI courts, Churchgate, on Thursday.

Thea advances to final

In a semi-final match, Thea encountered quite a challenge from Tia but managed to scrape through, winning 21-13, 16-21, 21-12.

Harshit cruises into semis

Later, in the Boys’ U-19 quarter-final, top seed Harshit Mahimkar had things very much his own way against Reyansh Dubey and cruised to a fluent 21-8, 21-4 victory to progress to the semi-finals.

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Results

Girls' U-15 singles (quarter-finals):

Anvisha Ghorpade bt Riddhi Bagul 21-1, 21-3;

Imaan Motorwala bt Hiyaa Shimpi 21-10, 21-10.

Girls' U-17 singles (semi-finals):

Thea Sheth bt Tia Ugrankar 21-13, 16-21, 21-12.

Boys' U-15 singles (quarter-finals):

Ruhaan Bhatia bt Nirmay Shah 21-2, 21-1.

Boys' U-17 singles (quarter-finals):

Dhruv Pawar bt Raayan Shah 21-6, 21-9.

Boys' U-19 singles (quarter-finals):

Harshit Mahimkar bt Reyansh Dubey 21-8, 21-4.

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