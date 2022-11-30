CCI-Western India squash: Tiana Parasrampuria, Varun Shah & Yuvraj Wadhwani advance into semi-finals

Mumbai: Home challenger Tiana Parasrampuria was in prime form and brooked little opposition from Aaryaa Belsare and recorded a straight games 11-2, 11-6, 11-3 win to advance in to the girls’ under-19 semi-finals of the 77th CCI-Western India Slam squash championship organised by the Cricket Club of India (CCI) under the auspices of the SRFI (Squash Racquets Federation of India) and played at the refurbished CCI squash courts on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Varun Shah and Yuvraj Wadhwani, both CCI players won their respective quarter-final matches to also book their places in the semi-finals.

In a boys’ under-13 quarter-final encounter, Varun was in complete control and comfortably defeated Hrishaan Shah 11-7, 11-5, 11-4, while Yuvraj the top seed in the boys’ under-17 competition staved off a spirited challenge from Arihant Ks pulling through in three well-contested games at 12-10, 11-9, 11-8 to confirm his place in the last four.

In the women’s last eight round, top seed Janet Vidhi and second seed Mahak Talati scored contrasting victories. Vidhi dropped just three points in as many games to tame K. Tamanna 11-1, 11-1, 11-1, while Talati encountered a strong fight from Mehak Gupta but managed to scrape through in five games at 9-11, 11-7, 9-11, 11-8, and 11-8.

Top-seeded Rahul Baitha charged past Yashwir Singh Hooda coasting to a 11-8, 11-4, 11-5 win in a men’s quarter-final match. CCI star Arman Darukhanawalla put up another strong performance but went down fighting to Avinash Yadav in five absorbing games. Yadav had to bring out his best to overcome Darukhanawalla with the scores reading 11-9, 8-11, 11-3, 8-11, and 11-5 in his favour.

Results (all quarter-finals) - Girls U-17: Girls U-17: 1-Divya Yadav bt Reiva Nimbalkar 11-2, 11-4, 11-3; Anahat Singh bt Tisha Jasani 11-2, 11-2, 11-1; Navya Sundarajan bt M. Amritha Rajalakshmi 11-9, 11-5, 11-3; Yashi Jain bt Samairah Raj Bhandare 11-7, 13-15, 11-7, 11-7.

Girls' U-19: 1-Saniya Jaggi bt Chazerina Benjamin 11-4, 11-5, 11-3; Nirupama Dubey bt Sakina Bhanpurawala 11-4, 11-4, 11-9; Tiana Parasrampuria bt Aaryaa Belsare 11-2, 11-6, 11-3; Saisha Gupta bt Aarya Vikram Nimbalkar 11-1, 11-2, 11-2.

Girls' U-13: 1-Aarika Mishra bt Laxmi Lachka 11-3, 11-1, 11-2; Saanvi Kalanki bt Drishti Pawar 11-6, 8-11, 11-8, 11-6; Aroma bt Deepshika Thorat 11-4, 11-5, 11-2; 2-Aadya Budhia bt Amaira Mehta 11-1, 11-2, 11-0.

Girls' U-15: 1-Sehar Nayar bt Diva Shah 11-2, 11-1, 11-8; Vyomika Khandelwal bt Anika Dubey 11-3, 15-17, 8-11, 14-12, 11-7; Rudra Singh bt Chhavi Saran 11-7, 11-4, 11-7; Karina Phipps bt 2-Akanksha Gupta 5-11, 11-9, 11-9, 11-7.

Boys' U-15: Rachit Shah bt 1-Darshil Parasrampuria 11-7, 11-8, 11-6; Varun Shah bt Hrishaan Shah 11-7, 11-5, 11-4; Agastya Bansal bt Arjun Morey 11-4, 11-4, 11-9; 2-Ishaan Dabke bt Purva Rambhia 11-7, 3-11, 11-6, 11-5.

Boys' U-17: 1-Yuvraj Wadhwani bt Arihant Ks 12-10, 11-9, 11-8; Sandhesh Pr bt Vivaan Bhatia 7-11, 12-10, 11-7, 11-7; Karan Yadav bt Adhish Kancharla 11-7, 11-9, 11-4; 2-Tavneet Singh Mundra bt Abhiraj Singh 11-4, 11-6, 11-4.

Women (quarter-finals): 1-Janet Vidhi bt K. Tamanna 11-1, 11-1, 11-1; Mansha Malhotra W/O Shubhra Seth; Bijali Darvada bt Bhoomica Cc 11-1, 11-1, 11-1; 2-Mahak Talati bt Mehak Gupta 9-11, 11-7, 9-11, 11-8, 11-8.

Men (quarter-finals): 1-Rahul Baitha bt Yashwir Singh Hooda 11-8, 11-4, 11-5; Avinash Yadav bt Arman Darukhanawalla 11-9, 8-11, 11-3, 8-11, 11-5; Kunj Rawani bt Avinash Sahani 11-6, 11-4, 11-5; Ravi Dixit bt Akhilesh Kumar Yadav 11-3, 11-4, 11-6.