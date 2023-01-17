CCI Snooker Classic: Determined Kushal Gaglani rallies to down Vivek Shah

Mumbai: Kushal Gaglani played with plenty of determination to overcome Vivek Shah 3-2 in a first round qualifying match of the Rs 12.1 lakh prize-money CCI Snooker Classic 2023, organised by the Cricket Club of India, and played at the CCI’s Sir Wilson Jones billiards hall on Monday. In a match of fluctuating fortunes, Gaglani was twice in arrears, but he fought back and won the last two frames to snatch a 49-58, 51-27, 40-82, 57-18 and 48-42 victory.

In another match, Simranjeet Singh defeated Alam Shaikh 3-1 (62-33, 63-20, 33-42, and 57-37), while Alex Rego proved too good for Amanullah Shaikh and charged to a 3-1 (65-55, 67-30, 57-68, and 61-54) win.

Results: Alex Rego bt Amanullah Shaikh (AP) 3-1 (65-55, 67-30, 57-68, 61-54); Kushal Gaglani bt Vivek Shah 3-2 (49-58, 51-27, 40-82, 57-18, 48-42); Simranjeet Singh bt Alam Shaikh 3-1 (62-33, 63-20, 33-42, 57-37)

