Cathedral, Fazlani Shine As Goals Flow At MSSA U-14 Tournament

Mumbai: The Dream Sports MSSA Inter-School Tournament continued with an action-filled day at the GOANS ground, as U-14 Boys’ 4th Division league matches and the Utpal Sanghvi Knockout Tournament produced commanding victories, closely fought encounters, and standout individual performances.

The day began with a U-14 Boys 4th Division clash where The Cathedral & John Connon School, Fort delivered a solid performance to defeat Swami Vivekanand International School, Kandivali 2–0. Armaan Bammi and Yuvaan Subramanian were on target as Cathedral controlled proceedings from start to finish.

In the next fixture, Fazlani Academy, Mazagaon edged past JBCN International, Parel with a narrow 1–0 win. Veer Mehta scored the decisive goal in a tightly contested encounter.

A dominant attacking display followed as Parle Tilak ICSE, Vile Parle thrashed AVM Bandra 7–0. Goals were shared among multiple players, with Pratik Parekh, Harsh Angre, Arpan Sharma, Arnav Diwan, Arnav K., and Aaradhya Chavan finding the net in a one-sided contest.

The Somaiya School, Vidya Vihar continued the run of emphatic victories, registering a comprehensive 5–0 win over Fr. Angelo High School, Malad. Raahi Madhu starred with a fine hattrick, while Vedant Kale chipped in with a brace.

A competitive match followed between Bhaktivedanta Swami School, Andheri and St. Anthony High School, Santacruz, which ended in a 1–1 draw. Samar Sharma scored for Bhaktivedanta Swami, while Hans Ghogaliya replied for St. Anthony.

In the final league fixture of the division, Rustomjee Cambridge International School, Virar secured a comfortable 3–0 victory over Swami Vivekanand International School, Gorai. Mudith Dubey netted a brace, and Raghav Kandari added the third goal.

The U-14 Boys Utpal Sanghvi Knockout Tournament saw closely fought matches in the latter half of the day. Bombay Scottish School, Mahim edged past Don Bosco High School, Matunga 1–0, courtesy of a decisive strike from Siddarth Nair.

The concluding match of the day witnessed Utpal Sanghvi School, Juhu prevail over Jamnabai Narsee School, Juhu by a narrow 1–0 margin in a hard-fought contest. Ayaansh Mathur scored the all-important goal to seal the win.

Brief Scores — January 19

U-14 Boys – 4th Division

The Cathedral & John Connon (Fort) 2 (A. Bammi, Y. Subramanian) bt Swami Vivekanand Int. (Kandivali) 0

Fazlani Academy (Mazagaon) 1 (V. Mehta) bt JBCN Int. (Parel) 0

Parle Tilak ICSE (Vile Parle) 7 (P. Parekh, H. Angre, A. Sharma, A. Diwan, Arnav K., A. Chavan) bt AVM (Bandra) 0

The Somaiya (Vidya Vihar) 5 (Raahi Madhu 3, V. Kale 2) bt Fr. Angelo (Malad) 0

Bhaktivedanta Swami (Andheri) 1 (S. Sharma) drew with St. Anthony (Santacruz) 1 (H. Ghogaliya)

Rustomjee Cambridge Int. (Virar) 3 (M. Dubey 2, R. Kandari) bt Swami Vivekanand Int. (Gorai) 0

U-14 Boys – Utpal Sanghvi Knockout Tournament

Bombay Scottish (Mahim) 1 (S. Nair) bt Don Bosco (Matunga) 0

Utpal Sanghvi (Juhu) 1 (A. Mathur) bt Jamnabai Narsee (Juhu) 0