'Catch Practise Kar Raha Hai': Crowd Reacts As Shreyas Iyer 'Visualises' Catch Seconds Before Pulling Off Stunner Vs MI | VIDEO | X

Mumbai, April 19: Punjab Kings captain Shreyas Iyer silenced the crowd at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium with his magnificent display of athleticism with a relay catch on the boundary cushion in their IPL 2026 clash against Mumbai Indians. A video has surfaced on social media in which it can be seen that Shreyas Iyer is visualising a catch moments before the stunning catch. The video is being widely shared on social media and the viewers are shocked with his anticipation of a catch just at the right time.

The viral video shows that Shreyas Iyer is guarding the boundary line and he is looking at the boundary line and marking the exact distance of himself from it. The video is being recorded from a fan who was present in the stands and they can be heard saying, "Catch practise kar raha hai." The fan is also heard saying, "Kabhi catch aa gaya toh."

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Shreyas Iyer then starts running as the catch ball comes towards him. He then pulled off the stunning catch which went viral on social media. The fans who were recording the video were shocked and can be heard screaming in excitement in the viral video.

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Shreyas pulled off an amazing catch after which Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav were also stunned as they were closely watching the "perfect catch" on the boundary line from the dugout.