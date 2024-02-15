Carrom: Ajai Shivani Scripts Remarkable Victory Over Naeem Ansari

Representational Pic |

In a thrilling showdown at the Bharat Scouts & Guides Hall, Shivaji Park, Dadar, Indian contender Ajai Shivani displayed extraordinary finesse, securing a remarkable 'White Slam' in a remarkable come-from-behind victory against compatriot Naeem Ansari. The championship witnessed Shivani's remarkable feat on Thursday afternoon.

Initially trailing behind the Maharashtra player, Shivani's resilience shone through as he turned the tide in the second set with a sensational 'White Slam,' pushing the match into a gripping third set. Buoyed by his newfound confidence, Shivani clinched the decisive set, sealing a breathtaking 6-25, 18-12, and 13-11 triumph.

Elsewhere, Maldives National champion Ismail Azeem dominated the court after overcoming initial resistance from India’s Mujeeb Shaikh, securing a commanding straight-set victory of 15-14, 17-2 in another third-round encounter. Sri Lankan challengers Shaheed Hilmy and Anas Ahamed also showcased their prowess with impressive wins.

Hilmy swiftly dispatched India’s Premkumar Mishra with a convincing 18-5, 22-13 victory, while Ahamed outplayed Bharat Makwana with a solid 10-5, 20-8 performance. However, Sri Lanka's Gihan Chamara suffered a setback, bowing out to India’s Mohd. Mustaque in a match that ended 8-15, 5-25.

Results (Rd-3):

I Azmeen (MDV) bt M Shaikh (IND) 15-14, 17-2; A Sawardekar (IND) bt S Maniyar (IND) 17-12, 22-21; A Tripankar (IND) bt Sk. Yousef (IND) 21-11, 25-0; F Kazi (IND) bt V Kamble (IND) 0-17, 25-12, 24-11; S Hilmy (SRI) bt P Mishra (IND) 18-5, 22-13; M Mustaque (IND) bt G Chamara (SRI) 15-8, 25-5; Zr Pasha (IND) bt S Wadwalkar (IND) 16-6, 25-0; A Ahamed (SRI) bt B Makwana (IND) 10-5, 20-8; A Shivani (IND) bt N Ansari (IND) 6-25, 18-12, 13-11; S Golatkar (IND) bt H Shaikh (IND) 10-25, 25-8, 14-6; S Dive (IND) bt A Telangi (IND) 19-12, 16-14; J Mulla (IND) bt N Sakari (IND) 25-0, 8-25, 18-7; N Shaikh (IND) bt A Shoeb (IND) 22-17, 13-26, 20-11; K Raut (IND) bt V Vairal (IND) 25-2, 13-15, 18-14.