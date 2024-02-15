 Carrom: Ajai Shivani Scripts Remarkable Victory Over Naeem Ansari
Carrom: Ajai Shivani Scripts Remarkable Victory Over Naeem Ansari

Ajai Shivani secures a remarkable come-from-behind win over Naeem Ansari, displaying resilience of the highest level.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, February 15, 2024, 09:23 PM IST
article-image
Representational Pic |

In a thrilling showdown at the Bharat Scouts & Guides Hall, Shivaji Park, Dadar, Indian contender Ajai Shivani displayed extraordinary finesse, securing a remarkable 'White Slam' in a remarkable come-from-behind victory against compatriot Naeem Ansari. The championship  witnessed Shivani's remarkable feat on Thursday afternoon.

article-image

Initially trailing behind the Maharashtra player, Shivani's resilience shone through as he turned the tide in the second set with a sensational 'White Slam,' pushing the match into a gripping third set. Buoyed by his newfound confidence, Shivani clinched the decisive set, sealing a breathtaking 6-25, 18-12, and 13-11 triumph.

Elsewhere, Maldives National champion Ismail Azeem dominated the court after overcoming initial resistance from India’s Mujeeb Shaikh, securing a commanding straight-set victory of 15-14, 17-2 in another third-round encounter. Sri Lankan challengers Shaheed Hilmy and Anas Ahamed also showcased their prowess with impressive wins.

Hilmy swiftly dispatched India’s Premkumar Mishra with a convincing 18-5, 22-13 victory, while Ahamed outplayed Bharat Makwana with a solid 10-5, 20-8 performance. However, Sri Lanka's Gihan Chamara suffered a setback, bowing out to India’s Mohd. Mustaque in a match that ended 8-15, 5-25.

Results (Rd-3):

I Azmeen (MDV) bt M Shaikh (IND) 15-14, 17-2;  A Sawardekar (IND) bt S Maniyar (IND) 17-12, 22-21; A Tripankar (IND) bt Sk. Yousef (IND) 21-11, 25-0; F Kazi (IND) bt V Kamble (IND) 0-17, 25-12, 24-11; S Hilmy (SRI) bt P Mishra (IND) 18-5, 22-13; M Mustaque (IND) bt G Chamara (SRI) 15-8, 25-5; Zr Pasha (IND) bt S Wadwalkar (IND) 16-6, 25-0; A Ahamed (SRI) bt B Makwana (IND) 10-5, 20-8; A Shivani (IND) bt N Ansari (IND) 6-25, 18-12, 13-11; S Golatkar (IND) bt H Shaikh (IND) 10-25, 25-8, 14-6; S Dive (IND) bt A Telangi (IND) 19-12, 16-14; J Mulla (IND) bt N Sakari (IND) 25-0, 8-25, 18-7; N Shaikh (IND) bt A Shoeb (IND) 22-17, 13-26, 20-11; K Raut (IND) bt V Vairal (IND) 25-2, 13-15, 18-14.

