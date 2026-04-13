'Carried Herself With Such Warmth': Brett Lee Pens Heartfelt Tribute After Asha Bhosle's Death

Former Australian fast bowler Brett Lee has joined the cricketing community in paying tribute to Asha Bhosle after the legendary singer's death on Sunday. Lee had a personal connection with the late singer, recording a famous song with her in 2006. The former KKR pacer remembered those times and expressed his gratefulness to have met the music legend.

"I had the pleasure of writing and recording You’re the One for Me with Asha Bhosle back in 2006. It’s something I’ll always be incredibly grateful for. What stayed with me most wasn’t just her extraordinary talent, but how kind and humble she was. For someone who had achieved so much in her life, she carried herself with such warmth and generosity," Brett Lee wrote on Instagram.

"My thoughts are with her family and friends at this time. I feel very fortunate to have shared even a small moment with someone so special. There’s no doubt her legacy will live on for generations to come," he added.

Brett Lee and Asha Bhosle collaborated for the 2007 song “You’re the One for Me,” popularly remembered for its Hindi line “Haan, main tumhara hoon”. In the song, Lee not only played the guitar but also sang in both English and Hindi, with Asha Bhosle guiding and complementing him with her signature style. The chemistry between the two artists struck a chord with audiences, blending Bollywood flair with international appeal.