Carlos Alcaraz Beats Alexander Zverev In Straight Sets To Clinch ATP Finals 2026 Title, Joins Agassi, Federer And Djokovic In Elite Club | X

Turin: The questions over Alexander Zverev's inability to beat Carlos Alcaraz or Jannik Sinner during his breakout season will continue.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Alcaraz dominated at times as he defeated the top-ranked Zverev 6-2, 7-6 (7) in the championship match at the ATP Finals on Sunday to become the fourth man with a career Grand Slam and a trophy at the season-ending event for the year's top eight players.

The other players in that elite club are Andre Agassi, Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

“You're an absolute legend of our sport and you're only 23 years old,” Zverev said during his runner-up speech. “If you retire tomorrow, it's OK, you can just relax.”

Added Alcaraz, “It's something impressive that my name is next to those legends.”

Alcaraz overcomes injury

Alcaraz has been dealing with an injured left hamstring and had a black elastic band over his upper thigh — plus a strip of tape around his right knee. Still, he's been unbeatable lately despite also missing 4 ½ months in the middle of the year due to a right wrist injury.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Alcaraz extended his winning streak to 14 matches after also claiming titles in Vienna and Paris. His latest title earned him a winner's check of almost $5.2 million.

“It's been an amazing week,” Alcaraz said. “I've been through really difficult moments with myself, with my team. ... I'm playing great tennis. So lifting the trophy is something I've (been) chasing for a really long time.”

Zverev claimed his first two Grand Slam titles this year and ascended to the top spot in the rankings for the first time this month.

But Alcaraz also beat Zverev in a five-setter in the Australian Open semifinals in their only other meeting this year. The Spaniard improved to 8-6 in their career meetings.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Sinner has beaten Zverev 10 straight times — including in this year's Wimbledon final — but he ended his season early due to a right knee injury.

So who's really No. 1?

“Everybody feels he's the No. 1. Me, Sascha (Zverev's nickname), Jannik, (Ben) Shelton, I think everybody thinks themselves are the No. 1 of the world,” said Alcaraz, who finished last year at No. 1. “But the No. 1 is Sascha. ... We have to give credit to him.”

Zverev's serve broken

Zverev hadn't dropped his serve all week but Alcaraz tested him from the start by earning three break points in the opening game of the match. Zverev saved all three of those – one of them with an ace after receiving a time violation warning — only for Alcaraz to break him in his next three service games.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Alcaraz controlled by stretching Zverev far off the court from corner to corner and also broke early in the second set.

“I was extra focused on the return,” Alcaraz said, discussing that he had his practice partners during pre-match warmups stand several steps inside the baseline while serving to try and simulate Zverev's power.

Zverev's bothersome ankle

Zverev said his surgically repaired ankle was bothering him and that he had to shorten his massive step back during his service motion.

“I played without my biggest weapon and I still made it a very competitive tennis match,” Zverev said.

Zverev needed surgery after tearing ligaments in his right ankle during his 2022 French Open semifinal against Rafael Nadal.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Zverev throws racket after Alcaraz's tweener

When Alcaraz produced a “tweener” (a shot between his legs) to recover a lob midway through the first set and Zverev missed the ensuing overhead, he threw his racket angrily toward the baseline. On the next point Zverev again took too long and was docked his first serve, prompting him to complain to the chair umpire.

Then in the second set when Alcaraz pulled off an acrobatic, leaping overhead as he was falling backward, he put his finger to his ear to encourage more cheering from the crowd.

Zverev wasted 3 set points

The match appeared headed toward a quick finish before Zverev broke back to make it 4-4 in the second set.

In the tiebreaker, Zverev wasted three set points before Alcaraz converted his second match point with a backhand winner up the line.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Alcaraz smiled as he dropped to the court on his back in celebration.

Alcaraz produced more than twice as many winners, 28-12, and had 25 unforced errors to Zverev's 31.

Andrea Bocelli performs

Before the singles final, Andrea Bocelli sang arias and the Italian anthem inside the Inalpi Arena.

French pair Theo Arribage and Albano Olivetti won the doubles trophy by beating Marcelo Arevalo and Mate Pavic 3-6, 7-6 (2), 10-6.

Up next for Alcaraz and Zverev: representing Spain and Germany, respectively, in the Davis Cup Final 8 in nearby Bologna, which starts Tuesday.

Zverev said he wasn't sure he could play, though, due to his ankle issue.

Level up your brain the fun way. Play daily games and quizzes on FPJ Smart!

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)