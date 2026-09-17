Carabao Cup 2026: Brighton Stun Manchester United With 3-2 Comeback At Old Trafford As Villa, Everton & Fleetwood Advance To Fourth Round | X

London: Manchester United were knocked out of the Carabao Cup at Old Trafford as they fought back from two goals down to reach the fourth round, while Aston Villa, Everton and League Two's Fleetwood Town all progressed to the next round.

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Brighton ended a 50-year-old Trafford record as they beat Manchester United 3-2 in the third round of the Carabao Cup.

Shea Lacey marked his first senior start with a well-taken finish after eight minutes, and Mason Mount doubled the lead soon after, driving home the rebound from a blocked Marcus Rashford effort.

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Brighton hit back before the break through Charalampos Kostoulas, and Pascal Gross levelled early in the second half with a low finish from the edge of the area. Kostoulas turned provider four minutes later, setting up substitute Maxim de Cuyper to complete the turnaround.

Michael Carrick brought on captain Bruno Fernandes with 18 minutes remaining in search of an equaliser, but Jason Steele denied Rashford at the other end while Karl Darlow, making his United debut, kept out a late Diego Gomez effort to preserve Brighton's lead.

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It was the first time United had led by two goals at home and gone on to lose since a defeat by Tottenham in 1976, and a third successive domestic cup exit for the club.

Tammy Abraham's double helped Aston Villa see off Coventry City and reach round four. Abraham, one of seven changes from Villa's weekend defeat by Nottingham Forest, opened the scoring after seven minutes.

Coventry levelled through a fine Victor Torp free-kick from 25 yards, but Ross Barkley restored Villa's lead before half-time, glancing in an unmarked header from a corner. Abraham settled the contest just before the hour, tapping in John McGinn's corner.

Villa will travel to Bournemouth in the fourth round, with Coventry's difficult start to the season continuing as they suffered a fifth defeat in six games in all competitions.

Meanwhile, Everton edged past Championship side Wolverhampton Wanderers at Hill Dickinson Stadium thanks to a second-half goal from substitute Charly Alcaraz.

In a tight contest, Alcaraz's 80th-minute strike proved decisive, the midfielder finishing calmly after jinking into the box for his first goal for the club in 13 months. Wolves handed a start to goalkeeper Joao Virginia against his former club, where he spent seven years before a 2025 move to Sporting, and he produced a strong stop to deny Thierno Barry before the break.

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The result maintains Everton's unbeaten start to the season, and they will face Newcastle United at home in round four.

An own goal from Rhys Norrington-Davies sent League Two's Fleetwood Town through to the Carabao Cup fourth round for the first time, setting up a home tie against Arsenal.

Sheffield United goalkeeper Michael Cooper was called into action three times in the first half to deny Fleetwood, before Danny Andrew's cross bounced up off Norrington-Davies and into his own net on 57 minutes to hand the hosts the lead.

Fleetwood also had a goal disallowed for offside and struck the woodwork twice through Andrew and had to survive a spirited late push from their Sky Bet Championship opponents to hold on.

Chris Wilder made seven changes to the Sheffield United side beaten by Wolves at the weekend, but his side were unable to find a way past Fleetwood keeper Jay Lynch, who denied Sydie Peck and Ben Brereton Diaz in the closing stages.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)