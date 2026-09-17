Exhausted Lionel Messi Leans On Sons' Shoulders After Inter Miami's Campeones Cup Glory | Video

Exhausted Lionel Messi Leans On Sons' Shoulders | 433/Instagram

Lionel Messi shared a heartwarming moment with his sons after leading Inter Miami to victory in the Campeones Cup, with the Argentine superstar appearing exhausted following his record-breaking performance.

Messi scored his 100th goal for Inter Miami during the clash, adding another landmark to his remarkable career. After the final whistle, the football icon was seen resting his hands on the shoulders of his sons, Thiago and Mateo, as he took a moment to recover from the intense outing.

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Exhausted Lionel Messi Leans On Sons' Shoulders

The touching family scene quickly caught the attention of fans, offering a glimpse of the Inter Miami captain away from the pressure of football. Messi appeared to draw comfort from his children as he stood alongside them following the club’s latest triumph.

Messi’s latest milestone further underlined his influence since joining Inter Miami. His 100th goal for the club came on a memorable night, with the Campeones Cup victory adding another trophy to his collection.

The image of an exhausted Messi resting his hands on his sons’ shoulders provided a memorable ending to an important night. After producing another decisive performance for Inter Miami, Messi’s quiet family moment showed the more personal side of the football legend.