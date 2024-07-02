'Captain Is A Selfish Player': Parthiv Patel Roasts Babar Azam Over Pakistan's T20 World Cup Debacle; Video

Former India player Parthiv Patel recently roasted the Pakistan cricket team after their poor performances in the recently-concluded ICC T20 World Cup 2024.

Patel called Pakistan captain Babar Azam a "selfish player" and also questioned the team's batters over their lack of quality and low strike rate in a podcast with Cyrus Broacha.

Pakistan cricket in chaos again

Pakistan crashed out of the World Cup after the group stage where they lost against co-hosts USA and arch-rivals India.

There were reports of infighting within the team along with blame-games between the players throughout the tournament. Netizens on social media trolled the team and there was also criticism from their own former players and pundits after yet another early exit from an ICC tournament.

PP roasts Pakistan cricket team

Patel touched upon the topic of Babar Azam promoting himself to open the innings in place of regular opener Fakhar Zaman, who had to drop down to No.3 where he couldn't score consistently for the team.

"They have a very weak team now. Look at the team they used to have: Inzamam-ul-Haq, Wasim Akram, Shoaib Akhtar, Waqar Younis, Yousuf Yohana (Mohammad Yousuf), Saqlain Mushtaq, and now Babar Azam, Rizwan.

"They don't have players. They don't have T20 kind of players, the way cricket is going right now. We are talking about a strike rate of 150, 160, and they are still in the 120s. They are far behind any other international side.

“Captain wanted to open, so he (Fakhar Zaman) had to come down. If the captain himself is a selfish player, there's no chance,” Parthiv said on Cyrus Says - For the Love of Cricket podcast.