Cape Verde's GK Vozinha In Tears After 40-Year-Old Goalkeeper Shuts Down Spain In Heroic FIFA World Cup 2026 Show | VIDEO

Josimar José Évora Dias, known to football fans as Vozinha, became an instant global sensation on Monday after his heroics against Spain. The veteran goalkeeper produced a seven-save performance to secure a historic 0-0 draw for debutants Cape Verde against powerhouse Spain at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

The 40-year-old was a wall as he thwarted a series of attacks from the Spanish forwards to earn his team their first-ever point in FIFA World Cup history. At the full-time whistle, the veteran was unable to contain his tears and was mobbed by his jubilant teammates in celebration.

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Who is Vozinha?

Making his international debut in 2012, the veteran goalkeeper has anchored the Blue Sharks through multiple Africa Cup of Nations campaigns, earning more than 80 caps to become one of his country's most-capped players. At 6ft 2in, the towering keeper currently plies his trade for Chaves in Portugal's second division, having spent a nomadic career across leagues in Cyprus, Romania and Angola.

His appearance in Atlanta not only marked Cape Verde's emotional arrival on the world stage, but also cemented Vozinha as the second-oldest debutant in men's FIFA World Cup history, capping a 20-year journey of resilience.

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With a population of just 550,000, the island nation is the second-smallest country ever to qualify for the men's World Cup finals. Yet, on their tournament debut, they successfully frustrated the 2010 world champions. The historic 0-0 draw was anchored by a heroic performance from their 40-year-old veteran goalkeeper, Vozinha.