FIFA World Cup 2026: Cape Verde Stun Euro Winners Spain In Stunning 0-0 Draw At Atlanta

European champions Spain were left to rue missed chances as Cape Verde made history on their FIFA World Cup debut in Atlanta.

Playing in the tournament for the first time, the world No.67 side had Spain on the ropes with resolute defending to steal a point from the world No.2 side.

With a population of just 550,000, the island nation is the second-smallest country ever to qualify for the men's World Cup finals. Yet, on their tournament debut, they successfully frustrated the 2010 world champions. The historic 0-0 draw was anchored by a heroic, masterclass performance from their 40-year-old veteran goalkeeper, Vozinha.

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As expected, Spain dominated possession throughout the game. However, Cape Verde showed character by playing a low block and carrying out their defensive duties to perfection. Whenever Spain created a chance, Vozinha stood up to the challenge, making four saves in the first half.

The 40-year-old added several more after the break as Spain increased the tempo and introduced additional attacking players.

Spain struggled to find their rhythm early on but carved out their best opportunity of the first half when Marc Cucurella set up Ferran Torres, only for the forward to rattle the crossbar. The rebound fell kindly to Mikel Oyarzabal, but his instinctive header was spectacularly turned away by Vozinha.

The Cape Verde goalkeeper proved an impenetrable wall, later producing a tremendous sprawling save on the stroke of half-time to deny Aymeric Laporte's powerful header.

While under sustained pressure, Cape Verde managed sporadic and composed forays into the attacking third, offering their overworked backline crucial moments of respite.

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Spain struggled to find their rhythm early on but carved out their best opportunity of the first half when Marc Cucurella set up Ferran Torres, only for the forward to rattle the crossbar. The rebound fell sharply to Mikel Oyarzabal, but his instinctive header was spectacularly turned away by Vozinha.

The 40-year-old Cabo Verde goalkeeper proved to be an impenetrable wall, later producing a tremendous sprawling stop right on the stroke of half-time to deny Aymeric Laporte’s powerful header.

While under sustained pressure, Cabo Verde managed sporadic, composed forays into the attacking third, offering their overworked backline crucial moments of respite.

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Spain's frustration mounted after the break. Fabián Ruiz curled an ambitious long-range effort over the bar, but a sustained Spanish onslaught failed to materialise against Cape Verde's impeccably organised low block.

Desperate for a breakthrough, Spain coach Luis de la Fuente introduced teenage sensation Lamine Yamal in the 71st minute. The winger immediately injected dynamism and unpredictability into the Spanish frontline. However, the Blue Sharks marshalled the youngster with disciplined double-teams, ensuring clear-cut chances remained at a premium.

Oyarzabal had one final opportunity to snatch victory late in the match, but his effort flew off target, sealing a historic and richly deserved point for the tournament debutants.