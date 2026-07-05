Cape Verde's Giant-Killing World Cup Debut Captivates Football World, Almost Knocks Out Defending Champions Argentina | X

Mumbai: The World Cup will be eventually won by one of the traditional heavyweights of the world game but the team that has captured the imagination of the footballing world is a tiny African nation with a population of just around 530,000: Cape Verde.

Ask Lionel Messi and Co for a low-down on Cape Verde’s gigantic effort that almost knocked the defending champions out of the competition few nights ago.

Goals from Deroy Duarte and Sidny Lopes Cabral kept Argentina on the tenterhooks until the 111th minute own goal from Diney sealed the South American nation’s berth in the Round of 16.

For a nation of barely half a million people scattered across 10 volcanic islands in the Atlantic Ocean, simply qualifying for the 2026 FIFA World Cup was considered a miracle. By the time Cape Verde left the tournament, they had achieved something far greater. They had captured the imagination of football fans across the world.

Making their FIFA World Cup debut, the Blue Sharks arrived with little fanfare. Ranked outside the traditional football elite and drawn alongside Spain, Uruguay and Saudi Arabia, few expected them to survive the group stage.

Instead, they produced one of the tournament's greatest underdog stories. Cape Verde held European giants Spain to a draw, frustrated Uruguay with another resilient performance, and secured the point they needed against Saudi Arabia to qualify unbeaten for the Round of 32. Their disciplined defending, tactical organisation and unwavering belief transformed them from tournament outsiders into one of its biggest attractions.

The team's success reflected years of careful planning. Head coach Bubista built a squad that blended home-grown talent with players of Cape Verdean heritage from clubs across Europe. While many opponents possessed bigger stars and greater resources, Cape Verde compensated with teamwork, defensive discipline and relentless work ethic.

Even in defeat, Cape Verde emerged with enormous credit. Veteran goalkeeper Vozinha produced a string of remarkable saves, while the defence repeatedly frustrated one of football's most gifted attacks. Their courage drew praise from Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni and Messi himself, who acknowledged the challenge posed by the World Cup newcomers.