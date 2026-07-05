 'F*** This Car': Max Verstappen Swears On Radio As Red Bull Ace Spins Out To Crash At British Grand Prix | VIDEO
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HomeSports'F*** This Car': Max Verstappen Swears On Radio As Red Bull Ace Spins Out To Crash At British Grand Prix | VIDEO

'F*** This Car': Max Verstappen Swears On Radio As Red Bull Ace Spins Out To Crash At British Grand Prix | VIDEO

Max Verstappen's British Grand Prix ended in frustration after the Red Bull driver spun out of third place with five laps remaining. Stuck in the gravel at Stowe, Verstappen unleashed a profanity-filled rant over team radio, shouting, "F*** this car." The incident brought out the safety car, allowing Charles Leclerc to win ahead of George Russell and Lewis Hamilton.

Sreehari MenonUpdated: Sunday, July 05, 2026, 09:49 PM IST
'F*** This Car': Max Verstappen Swears On Radio As Red Bull Ace Spins Out To Crash At British Grand Prix | VIDEO

Max Verstappen endured a frustrating end to the British Grand Prix after crashing out while on course for a podium finish. The Red Bull driver was running third in the closing stages before losing control of his car at Stowe Corner. His retirement sparked a dramatic finish at Silverstone.

The Dutchman spun off the circuit and slid into the gravel directly in front of the packed Lando Norris Grandstand. Despite his efforts to recover, Verstappen was unable to get the car moving again. His race came to an abrupt end with just five laps remaining.

Moments after coming to a halt, Verstappen let his emotions spill over in a profanity-filled exchange with his race engineer. "I'm stuck, mate. F*** this car, f***! Unbelievable. F*** this," he shouted over the team radio. The clip was widely shared online within minutes of the incident.

The outburst reflected the disappointment of a race that had looked set to deliver another strong result. Verstappen had been holding third place and appeared on course to secure valuable championship points. Instead, a late mistake left him empty-handed.

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Race control deployed the safety car following Verstappen's retirement to allow marshals to recover the stranded Red Bull. With only a handful of laps left, the race never returned to green-flag conditions. The chequered flag was eventually waved behind the safety car.

Charles Leclerc capitalised on the late drama to take victory at Silverstone after controlling the race in the closing stages. George Russell finished second, while Lewis Hamilton completed the podium in front of the home crowd.

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