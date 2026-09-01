'Cameraman Deserves A Raise': Perfect US Open 2026 Frame Captures Navarro Celebrating As Boisson Smashes Racket | VIDEO

The US Open 2026 is underway and the first round victory a viral moment that has the social media talking. Emma Navarro sealed a thrilling third-set win over Loïs Boisson on Monday to march onto the next round. It was what followed, caught on camera, that had the social media in awe.

The two players shook hands by the court before dispersing. While Navarro celebrated with the Grandstand crowd, Boisson was seen smashing her racket in frustration, creating a striking contrast in a single frame. The cameraman captured the two sides of tennis to perfection.

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The perfectly timed shot quickly caught the attention of tennis fans online, with many praising the camera operator for capturing both reactions at exactly the right moment. Navarro could be seen soaking in the cheers after surviving a three-set battle, while Boisson’s frustration unfolded just behind her.

Social media users were quick to turn their attention to the cameraman, with several calling the framing one of the best shots of the tournament. Some fans joked that the operator deserved a raise, while others described the moment as “cinematic” and praised the timing. The fact that both players’ contrasting emotions were visible simultaneously made the clip particularly shareable.

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The moment came after an intense contest that had stretched across two days because of rain interruptions. Navarro had taken the opening set in a tiebreak before Boisson responded emphatically by winning the second-set tiebreak 7-1. After Boisson broke early in the deciding set, Navarro regained control and eventually closed out the match 6-3.