‘Best Day Of My Life’: Mariano Navone Stuns Novak Djokovic In US Open 2026 First Round

Mariano Navone celebrates a landmark US Open victory over his childhood idol Novak Djokovic in New York |

Argentina's unseeded Mariano Navone stunned 24-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic in the first round of the US Open 2026 men's singles, handing the Serbian his first Grand Slam first-round exit in 20 years and delaying his quest for a record-breaking title. Speaking after the match, Navone shared his thoughts on the landmark victory and the tough fight Djokovic put up despite his injury issues.

Speaking after the win, Mariano Navone shared his first reaction after beating his idol Novak Djokovic in the first round of the US Open 2026 Men's singles:

“It's an unbelievable feeling right now. Novak has been my idol since I was a kid. Until a few years ago, I was outside the top 100, so I didn't even get to see him until 2023. It's crazy, winning against Novak in 2026, on Arthur Ashe, one of the best courts I have played on. I am here with my mom, my dad, my whole team, and my family in Argentina, will be going crazy for sure as well. It means a lot, but now we have to recover. We have to enjoy this, as it's important to enjoy the moment. We have two days, but then we have to prepare for Wednesday and stay focused on the tournament. I got through this one, but tomorrow will be a tough day again.”

Navone On Fighting Back

On staying put throughout the game despite losing two consecutive sets in the middle:

“It wasn't easy, for sure. I played very well in the first set, I was up 5-0, and then I made three mistakes. Against Novak, if you are even a little short, you are dead. Then, in the fourth set, my intensity was higher than his. When you are on the court, you want to win and you want to fight, and in the fourth set, in terms of physicality, I was slightly better. In the fifth set, he was injured a little bit as well. Best wishes to him as he recovers, but this is the best day of my life.”

Watch Mariano Navone in action in US Open 2026 Men's Singles Round 2 on Wednesday, September 2, LIVE on JioHotstar and Star Sports Network.

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