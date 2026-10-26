'Came Here From Kashmir': Indian Man from Baramulla Attends Pakistan Vs England Match in Lahore

A cricket fan from Baramulla in north Kashmir has drawn attention after sharing pictures from the Pakistan vs England match in Lahore. The Indian fan was seen holding a poster with the words, “Came Here From Kashmir (Baramulla)”. His photographs from the stadium have sparked interest on social media.

Instagram Profile Shows Medical Studies in Lahore

According to his Instagram profile, the young man, named Umair Ul Islam, is studying medicine at Punjab University in Lahore, Pakistan. His profile offers a possible explanation for his presence in the city.

He shared photographs from the match, including images in which he displayed the poster identifying his hometown as Baramulla, Kashmir. The message drew attention to his Indian roots while he attended an international cricket fixture in Pakistan.

However, his identity and university affiliation could not be independently verified.

Can Indians travel to Lahore?

Travel from India to Pakistan is highly restricted due to strained diplomatic relations, security concerns and strict visa requirements. Following the April 2025 Pahalgam terror attack, India advised its citizens against travelling to Pakistan, making cross-border movement particularly difficult.

“Indian nationals can apply for student visas to study in Pakistan, subject to approval from the Pakistani authorities and the required security clearances. However, it remains unclear whether the Baramulla man obtained a student visa or holds any other permission to reside in Lahore