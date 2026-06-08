Butterfly UTT Season 7 Fixtures: Reigning Champions U Mumba TT Face 2-Time Winners Dempo Goa Challengers In Blockbuster Opener | UTT

National: A blockbuster western derby between reigning champions U Mumba TT and host city and two-time winners Dempo Goa Challengers will ignite Butterfly Ultimate Table Tennis (UTT) Season 7 on July 9, with the opening tie set to begin at 19:30 at Goa’s Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Indoor Stadium. Over the next 17 days, all seven teams will face each other once in the league stage before the competition culminates with the semi-finals on July 24 and 25, followed by the grand final on July 26.

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The action continues on July 10 with a compelling double-header, as UP Prometheans take on former champions Dabang Delhi TTC in a northern derby before Kolkata ThunderBlades face PBG Pune Jaguars. Ahmedabad APL Pipers kick off their competition a day later against U Mumba TT in another high-profile western clash, with all the ties live-streamed on JioHotstar and broadcast LIVE on the Star Sports Network.

Staged under the aegis of the Table Tennis Federation of India (TTFI) and promoted by Niraj Bajaj and Mrs. Vita Dani, Butterfly UTT has established itself as one of India's longest-running franchise leagues and a key platform for the sport's growth in India. Across the league stage, six matchdays will feature double-headers, while 12 will be standalone evening ties. Double-header days will begin at 17:00, followed by the second tie at 19:30, while single-header matchdays will commence at 19:30.

Commenting on the schedule, Mrs. Dani said: "Season 7 brings together everything that has made Butterfly UTT special over the years, world-class players, compelling rivalries, emerging Indian talent, and passionate fan bases. The fixture list is packed with exciting storylines, from traditional derbies and championship rematches, and as one of India's longest-running franchise leagues, Butterfly UTT continues to evolve while maintaining a consistently high standard of competition. We look forward to another memorable season in Goa."

Among the other marquee fixtures, the Maharashtra derby between U Mumba TT and PBG Pune Jaguars is scheduled for July 16, while July 17 will see Dempo Goa Challengers and Dabang Delhi TTC renew their rivalry in a rematch of the 2024 final.

The latter stages of the league phase promise further intrigue, particularly on July 18, when Ahmedabad APL Pipers face PBG Pune Jaguars in the afternoon tie, potentially setting up a clash between Indian icon Manika Batra and Diya Chitale, one of the country's brightest young talents. Later that evening, UP Prometheans take on U Mumba TT in a contest that could see close friends and doubles partners Manav Thakkar and Manush Shah go head-to-head. Widely regarded among India's leading players, the duo have been instrumental in the country's recent rise in doubles competition and add another compelling narrative to an already stacked schedule.

Butterfly UTT Season 7 will feature Ahmedabad APL Pipers, Dabang Delhi TTC, Dempo Goa Challengers, Kolkata ThunderBlades, PBG Pune Jaguars, U Mumba TT, and UP Prometheans competing in a single round-robin format, with the top four teams progressing to the knockout stage.

Butterfly UTT Season 7 Fixtures in Full

July 09, 2026 19:30 Dempo Goa Challengers vs U Mumba TT

July 10, 2026 17:00 Dabang Delhi T.T.C. vs UP Prometheans

July 10, 2026 19:30 Kolkata ThunderBlades vs PBG Pune Jaguars

July 11, 2026 17:00 Dabang Delhi T.T.C. vs Kolkata ThunderBlades

July 11, 2026 19:30 Ahmedabad APL Pipers vs U Mumba TT

July 12, 2026 17:00 UP Prometheans vs PBG Pune Jaguars

July 12, 2026 19:30 Ahmedabad APL Pipers vs Dempo Goa Challengers

July 13, 2026 19:30 Dempo Goa Challengers vs Kolkata ThunderBlades

July 14, 2026 19:30 Ahmedabad APL Pipers vs UP Prometheans

July 15, 2026 19:30 Dabang Delhi T.T.C. vs U Mumba TT

July 16, 2026 19:30 U Mumba TT vs PBG Pune Jaguars

July 17, 2026 17:00 Ahmedabad APL Pipers vs Kolkata ThunderBlades

July 17, 2026 19:30 Dabang Delhi T.T.C. vs Dempo Goa Challengers

July 18, 2026 17:00 Ahmedabad APL Pipers vs PBG Pune Jaguars

July 18, 2026 19:30 UP Prometheans vs U Mumba TT

July 19, 2026 17:00 Dempo Goa Challengers vs PBG Pune Jaguars

July 19, 2026 19:30 Kolkata ThunderBlades vs UP Prometheans

July 20, 2026 19:30 Ahmedabad APL Pipers vs Dabang Delhi T.T.C.

July 21, 2026 19:30 Kolkata ThunderBlades vs U Mumba TT

July 22, 2026 19:30 Dempo Goa Challengers vs UP Prometheans

July 23, 2026 19:30 Dabang Delhi T.T.C. vs PBG Pune Jaguars

July 24, 2026 19:30 1st Place vs 4th Place

July 25, 2026 19:30 2nd Place vs 3rd Place

July 26, 2026 19:30 Semi Final 1 Winner vs Semi Final 2 Winner