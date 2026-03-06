Bumrah’s Spell And India’s Fielding Made The Difference, Says England Skipper Harry Brook |

Mumbai: England captain Harry Brook admitted that dropping Sanju Samson early in his innings proved costly as India secured a seven-run win in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup semifinal at Wankhede Stadium on Thursday.

Samson was batting on 15 when Brook spilled a difficult overhead catch at mid-on off Jofra Archer. The India opener had already struck a six off Archer and looked to be gaining confidence despite having been troubled by the pacer during the England tour.

The missed chance allowed Samson to settle in and he went on to play a decisive innings of 89 off 42 balls, helping India post 253 on the board. The total eventually proved enough despite a spirited chase led by Jacob Bethell.

“Catchers win matches, don't they? Unfortunately it didn't stay in my hands. It's just one of those things. He played a very good innings and arguably won them the game,” Brook said at the post-match press conference.

The England skipper admitted the dropped chance stayed in his mind as Samson continued to pile on the runs.

“It's obviously in the back of your mind. I kept looking at the scoreboard and he was piling the runs on. I was thinking I might have to get 89 tonight. It's not ideal, but it has happened now,” he said.

Brook reserved special praise for 22-year-old Bethell, who kept England in the contest with a remarkable century while chasing a daunting target.

“He's a phenomenal player. To play an innings like that in a high-pressure situation against India on their home turf was outstanding. He should be extremely proud of what he has done tonight and throughout the winter. He's been unbelievable and is going to have a great career with England,” Brook said.

Leading England in his first ICC tournament, Brook said he was proud of his side's overall performance despite the narrow defeat.

“I'm disappointed but extremely proud. We've had an amazing campaign. I said the other day that we are never out of games and that was proven again tonight. We were in the match right until the last over,” he said.

England had earlier won all three of their Super Eight matches in Sri Lanka during the tournament.

Brook also acknowledged the impact of India's bowling and fielding, particularly Jasprit Bumrah's spell and two brilliant catches by Axar Patel.

“Bumrah is a very good bowler, arguably the best at the moment. India fielded extremely well and that catch was one of the best I've seen. Hats off to them,” Brook said.