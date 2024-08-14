 'Bro Didn't Even Hesitate': Shubhankar Mishra Stumps Saina Nehwal With Cricket Question On Podcast; Video
Saina Nehwal seems irritated these days by the attention given to cricket and the lack of it to other sports, but was stumped on her own point by Shubhankar Mishra on the podcast.

Aakash SinghUpdated: Wednesday, August 14, 2024, 03:30 PM IST
article-image

Badminton ace Saina Nehwal is in the news these days for her explosive comments against cricket and the backlash she received on social media for it after appearing on Shubhankar Mishra's podcast recently.

Nehwal asked Mishra if he know who the No.1 badminton player male is to which the host answered in the negative.

"Why does everyone talk about the women in badminton and not the men? Who is the world No.1 in men's badminton?" Nehwal asked. "I have no idea," Mishra replied.

"This is the problem, people don't think about the men. Badminton is not only a women's game," Nehwal said.

But Mishra then clean bowled Nehwal at her own game by asking a question on cricket.

"Who is the captain of the Indian cricket team," Mishra asked.

"Isn't it Rohit Sharma right now?" Nehwal asked.

"See the unfortunate thing is I didn't mention in my question whether it was the men's or women's team," Mishra hit back with a cheeky smile on his face.

"I also didn't ask you about men or women, it's my mistake as well," Nehwal said sheepishly.

article-image

The podcast had earlier landed Nehwal in trouble when she admitted that she had no idea about javelin being an Olympic sport before Neeraj Chopra won gold for India in Tokyo 2020.

Netizens on social media roasted Nehwal for her lack of knowledge despite being a sportswoman herself and therefore, labelled her as the "Kangana Ranaut of sports".

She later hit back at the trollers," Thanks for the compliment.. Kangana is beautiful…but I had to be perfect in my sport and I proudly achieved world number 1 and Olympic medal in badminton for my country …again I will say this ghar pe bait ke comment karna easy hai and sports khelna difficult. Neeraj is our super star and he made the sport so popular in India".

