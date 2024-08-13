Saina Nehwal Hits Back At Trolls Calling Her ‘Kangana Ranaut Of Indian Sports’ For Not Knowing About Olympic Javelin Before Neeraj Chopra

Image: x

Indian Badminton star Saina Nehwal has hit back at her troller on social media who had tagged her ‘Kangana Ranaut of Indian Sports.’ Nehwal was trolled on social media after she revealed that she was unaware that the javelin throw was part of the Olympics until Neeraj Chopra’s victory.

Taking to her X account, Nehwal wrote, “ Thanks for the compliment.. Kangana is beautiful…but I had to be perfect in my sport and I proudly achieved world number 1 and Olympic medal in badminton for my country …again I will say this ghar pe bait ke comment karna easy hai and sports khelna difficult. Neeraj is our super star and he made the sport so popular in India”.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

What did Saina Nehwal Say about Javelin and Neeraj Chopra?

During an interview, Saina said, "When Neeraj won, that is when I got to know about athletics has got this game too. You'll gain knowledge only when you see it, right? If you don't see, how will you know? I did not know about javelin throw. Frankly, I didn't know. Because athletics has many sports. I got to know only when the results came, that is when I knew. I am sure people didn't know about badminton. I did not know who Prakash sir is..."

The player-turned-politician further mentioned that unawareness was voluntary but it is difficult to delve into other things when one is already engrossed in a particular sport.

She added, "It's not that you don't want to know, but you're so busy in your own field, how much time do you get deep into something else. If not you'll have to Google everything non-stop. If you're perfect in your own field, that's more than enough,"