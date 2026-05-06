Bro Cyprian Memorial Cup Football 2026 In Borivali On May 23–24; Open & Veterans Tournaments Up For Grabs |

Mumbai, May 6: DECA (D'Assisi Ex-students Charitable Association) in association with Franciscan Brothers will be conducting the Bro. Cyprian Memorial Cup Football Tournament 2026 on May 23 and 24, 2026 at the St. Francis D'Assisi ground, I.C. Colony, Borivali (West).

24 open teams in league-cum-knockout format

This is an open tournament and will be restricted to 24 teams. The teams will be divided into 8 groups and will be played on a league cum knock out basis. The top team from each group will qualify for the quarter-finals. The champions will be rewarded with a trophy and a cash award, while the runners-up will also get a trophy and a cash prize. In addition there will be prizes for the top goal scorer and best goalkeeper.

A tournament for Veterans (50+) will also be organised on May 23 and will be restricted to 12 teams. The winners and runners will receive trophies and cash awards.

The last date for submitting entries is May 10. For details and registration contact- Royden: 9029123166, Freddy: 8425953605 or B. Joseph : 98672 42367.