'Bringing Home The Gold': Tilak Varma Trolls His Own Asian Games Name After India Beat Pakistan For Gold

Tilak Varma with Washington Sundar and Sanju Samson | Image Credits: X/BCCI

India’s men’s cricket team clinched the gold medal at the 2026 Asian Games after beating Pakistan by 19 runs in a thrilling final in Nisshin, Japan. Soon after the victory, Tilak Varma joined the celebrations with a hilarious social media post, referring to himself and two of his teammates by the unusual names that had already left cricket fans confused during the tournament.

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‘T.T.V Namboori, W.S Mani Sundar and S. Vishwanadh’

“T.T.V Namboori, W.S Mani Sundar and S. Vishwanadh bringing home the Gold,” Varma posted after India’s victory. The names were a reference to the way Tilak Varma, Washington Sundar and Sanju Samson appeared on the Asian Games scorecards and broadcast graphics.

The unusual names had gone viral earlier in the tournament, with fans wondering who T.T.V Namboori, W.S Mani Sundar and S. Vishwanadh were. They were not different players, but the official names of three members of India’s gold-medal-winning squad.

Who are T.T.V Namboori, W.S Mani Sundar and S. Vishwanadh?

T.T.V Namboori is Tilak Varma, whose full official name is Namboori Thakur Tilak Varma. W.S Mani Sundar is Washington Sundar, while S. Vishwanadh refers to Sanju Samson. The Asian Games used names recorded in official registration and passport documents, rather than the shorter names by which the players are commonly known in cricket.

The joke became even more fitting after Varma played a starring role in the final. He smashed an unbeaten 51 off 22 balls, helping India post 211/6 before the bowlers restricted Pakistan to 192/6. India therefore retained their Asian Games men’s cricket title and completed a cricket gold-medal double after the women’s team had also won gold.

Varma’s post gave fans one final laugh over the tournament’s unusual scorecard names — this time from the man behind one of them himself.