'Bring The Cup Home': Rohit Sharma, Gautam Gambhir Lead Men's Team's Support For India Women Ahead Of Pakistan Clash | File Pic

New Delhi: As the Indian women's team gears up for their highly anticipated ICC Women's T20 World Cup campaign opener against arch-rivals Pakistan, members of the Indian men's team have come forward with heartfelt messages of encouragement and support.

Fresh off their historic triumph in the Women's ODI World Cup last year, Harmanpreet Kaur and her team enter the tournament carrying the hopes of millions. Having already established themselves as one of the strongest teams in world cricket, India will now be aiming to add a maiden Women's T20 World Cup title to their growing list of achievements.

Ahead of the blockbuster clash, India's men's stars shared words of motivation, backing the team to make the nation proud on the global stage.

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Former captain Rohit Sharma acknowledged the consistency and growth of the women's side over the past few years, expressing confidence in their ability to finally cross the finish line in T20 cricket.

"They've been playing really good cricket for the past few years now. I know in T20 cricket they've come very close, but I want this time around to go all the way. Everyone's rooting for them. They have a solid team, very well balanced team. And they'll enjoy playing in England. Best wishes from all of us here in Men's Team India,” he said in a video shared by the BCCI on X.

Head coach Gautam Gambhir delivered an inspiring message, urging the players to embrace the occasion with positivity and fearlessness as he said, "I'm sure that you're going to make 140 crore Indian proud. Not many people get the opportunity to represent the country at the world stage. Don't be scared of making a mistake. Every time you're in doubt, take the positive route. Good luck, bring the cup home."

India's Test and ODI captain Shubman Gill highlighted the team's winning pedigree and backed them to recreate history once again. "You guys have won it before and you'll do it again. Our full wishes to you and all the best for the World Cup."

The newly appointed T20I skipper Shreyas Iyer called on the side to maintain an aggressive mindset throughout the competition.

"Here's wishing all the very best to the Indian women's cricket team. Be fearless, be ruthless and play to win,” he said in the video.

Wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan, meanwhile, encouraged the players to trust the process that has brought them success and not be overwhelmed by the magnitude of the tournament.

"I think just take it as another game. You all have been doing so good throughout the season, I feel. You have been playing amazing cricket. So just keep it simple, trust what you have done throughout the year. And I think things will just fall into place if you keep it simple. And we all are very proud of you all and we hope we win this trophy,” he stated.

The Women in Blue will take on Pakistan at Edgbaston in Birmingham on Sunday in a blockbuster clash of the marquee event.

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