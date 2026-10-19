Brighton Fan Predicts Diego Gomez's Stunning Halfway-Line Goal Against Crystal Palace; Premier League Reacts | X | Premier League

A Brighton fan predicted one of the most remarkable goals of the Premier League season and the league itself has reacted to the incredible coincidence. The fan had already predicted midfielder Diego Gomez's sensational goal two days prior to the game against Crystal on social media. Gomez's halfway-line goal can be considered an early contender for the Premier League Goal of the Season.

Fan's Shocking Prediction

The fan who uses the X handle "HurzelersHat" posted on October 16, two days before Brighton's clash against Crystal Palace and said, "Sunday would be a great time for Diego Gomez to score from the half way line."

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The prediction turned out to be remarkably accurate as Gomez scored a stunning goal from near the halfway line during Brighton's Premier League match against Crystal Palace on Sunday.

Stunning Halfway-Line Goal

The Paraguayan midfielder spotted Crystal Palace goalkeeper Walter Benitez away from his goal line and unleashed a spectacular long-range effort.

The ball sailed over the goalkeeper and into the net in the seventh minute, leaving the fans stunned. The goal came shortly after Jaydee Canvot's own goal had given Brighton the lead.

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Premier League Reacts

Reacting to the fan's prediction, the official Premier League account shared a post on X with the caption, "How did you know?!" alongside a picture of Gomez celebrating his goal. The post quickly went viral and attracted reactions from football fans as they were amazed by the timing of the prediction.

Despite getting the prediction right, the fan revealed that he had not placed a bet on Gomez scoring from the halfway line. His post went viral following the match and the fans were praising the incredible coincidence.

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Commanding Brighton Victory

Brighton went on to register a commanding 5-0 victory over Crystal Palace. Gomez's goal was one of the standout moments of the match as Brighton scored three times inside the opening 10 minutes. Babis Kostoulas and Jack Hinshelwood added goals in the second half to complete the emphatic win.

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Longest-Distance Goal

Gomez's strike, measured at around 51 metres, was the longest-distance Premier League goal since Wayne Rooney scored from 58 metres for Everton against West Ham United in 2017.