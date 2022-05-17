e-Paper Get App
Breaking: Wrestler Satyender Malik handed life ban for assaulting referee, FIR lodged too

FPJ Web Desk | Updated on: Tuesday, May 17, 2022, 04:41 PM IST

Wrestler Satyender Malik assaults a referee | Pic: Twitter
Wrestler Satyender Malik was on Tuesday handed life ban for assaulting referee Jagbir Singh.

A FIR was lodged over the assault.

The incident occurred during Satyender's 125kg final against Mohit Grewal during the Commonwealth Games trials in Lucknow.

Published on: Tuesday, May 17, 2022, 04:41 PM IST