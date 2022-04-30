Breaking: Ravindra Jadeja hands over Chennai Super Kings captaincy back to MS Dhoni

MS Dhoni has been again made the captain of the Chennai Super Kings after Ravindra Jadeja reliquished the leadership role on Saturday, April 30.

CSK made the annoucement in a statement.

Jadeja was made the captain of the Chennai franchise two days before the start of the IPL 2022.

CSK have endured a disatrours season after winning only 2 matches from their 8 games as their hopes of making the playpff virtually fade under Jadeja's leadership.

Published on: Saturday, April 30, 2022, 07:22 PM IST