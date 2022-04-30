e-Paper Get App
Breaking: Ravindra Jadeja hands over Chennai Super Kings captaincy back to MS Dhoni

FPJ Web Desk | Updated on: Saturday, April 30, 2022, 07:27 PM IST

Ravindra Jadeja and MS Dhoni
Ravindra Jadeja and MS Dhoni |
MS Dhoni has been again made the captain of the Chennai Super Kings after Ravindra Jadeja reliquished the leadership role on Saturday, April 30.

CSK made the annoucement in a statement.

Jadeja was made the captain of the Chennai franchise two days before the start of the IPL 2022.

CSK have endured a disatrours season after winning only 2 matches from their 8 games as their hopes of making the playpff virtually fade under Jadeja's leadership.

Published on: Saturday, April 30, 2022, 07:22 PM IST