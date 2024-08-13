BREAKING: CAS Decision On Vinesh Phogat’s Disqualification From Paris Olympics Deferred Till August 16

Image: x

Wrestler Vinesh Phogat and entire India will have to wait a bit longer to know the wrestler’s fate as the Court of Arbitration for Sport has further delayed its verdict on her disqualification from Paris Olympics.

The CAS committee will announce the decision on August 16 at 9:30 pm IST.

"By application of Article 18 of the CAS Arbitration Rules for the Olympic Games, the President of the CAS Ad Hoc Division extends the time-limit for the Panel to give a decision until 16 August 2024 at 18h00 (Paris time)."

Phogat had appealed against the ruling from the IOC after she was found 100 grams over weight on the morning of her women’s 50kg freestyle wrestling final at the Summer Games.

The 29-year-old appealed to the CAS for a joint-silver to be awarded to her by scrapping the Olympic disqualification.

Phogat became the first Indian female wrestler to reach the final of her weight category at the Summer Olympics and was assured of at least a silver. But her dreams of clinching a maiden Olympic medal and standing on the podium with India’s hoisted flag shattered after getting disqualified.

The Vinesh Phogat Controversy

Vinesh Phogat got disqualified right before her gold-medal match in the women’s 50kg freestyle wrestling, ending up last in the category.

Her final opponent Sarah Hildebrandt from USA went on to win the gold medal after defeating Yusneylis Guzman Lopez of Cuba, who had lost to Phogat in the semifinal.

She spent the whole night trying to drop the extra weight but just couldn’t make the cut, losing her shot at her first Olympic medal. The 29-year-old wrestler was so drained from the effort that she had to be hospitalized. From her hospital bed, she filed an appeal with CAS, hoping they would reverse the disqualification.