Breaking: A family member of Delhi Capitals head coach Ricky Ponting tests positive ahead of their IPL 2022 clash with Rajasthan Royals

A family member of Delhi Capitals head coach Ricky Ponting has tested positive for COVID-19 ahead of their IPL 2022 clash with Rajasthan Royals at the Wankhede Stadium on Friday, April 22.

The family has now been moved into an isolation facility and is being well taken care of, Delhi Capitals said in a statement on Friday.

Earlier, DC's Tim Seifert and Mitch Marsh had tested positive for COVID.

Published on: Friday, April 22, 2022, 05:16 PM IST