Brazil Seek First FIFA World Cup 2026 Win As Haiti Fight For Survival In Group C Clash | File Pic

Philadelphia: Brazil will want to consolidate its position in Group C when they meet Haiti in its second match of the FIFA World Cup at the Philadelphia stadium on Friday. Five-time champions Brazil were held to a 1-1 draw by Morocco in New York, New Jersey, on Saturday. The South American giants will want to register their first win in the tournament to strengthen their position in the Group table.

Neymar Junior is unlikely to start again due to injury, and some reports suggest he may skip the league stages. Brazil missed firepower up front, with Vinicius Junior sparkling throughout the match and Raphinha impressing in patches. But the ball delivery to the forwards wasn’t efficient in the last game.

The defense didn’t show enough legs to stop Moroccan forwards, especially in the first half, and manager Carlo Ancelotti may mull over putting one or two fresh legs in the starting line-up. Experienced defender Casemiro was disappointing and was replaced in the second half by Fabinho. It required late saves from experienced goalkeeper Alison Becker to earn a point for Brazil in the previous game, and he will remain the key to thwarting Haiti's forwards.

Sixth-ranked Brazil has played in every World Cup and is the most decorated team in the competition. They will want to make a statement and finalise their combination ahead of the knockout fixtures.

Ancelotti’s side has been trophyless since 2002 and has performed below par since then. This game could be an opportunity for them to get confidence and play some quality football. A slip-up here can prove costly for the South American giants. However, they have dominated the previous three internationals against Haiti and will be the firm favourites for a big win.

Haiti, in comparison, is ranked 85th and is making its second appearance in the showpiece event. They lost their opening fixture 1-0 to Scotland in Boston, and the loss has not gone down well with their supporters. Haitians are now up against strong teams, Brazil and Morocco, to battle for survival. A loss tomorrow could open the door for an early exit for the North American side in a tournament held on their Continent.

They have done all the hard work to qualify for the tournament after 52 years and would want to leave an impression against Brazil on Friday.

French-born EPL players Jean-Ricner Bellegarde and Wilson Isidor will be the key for Haiti, with other known players Ricardo Ade and veteran goalkeeper Johny Placide for support.