Brazil Escape Opening Defeat After 1-1 Draw vs Morocco; Ancelotti Admits Chaotic Start As Vinicius Junior Rescues Point | X @bestgug

New Jersey: Brazil had an experienced defense line against Morocco in their opening Group C FIFA World Cup 2026 game at the New York New Jersey Stadium this weekend, but it seemed out of ideas in the first half. Moroccan trio of Ismael Saibiri, Brahim Diaz, and skipper Achraf Hakimi toyed with Casemiro and co.

Saibiri scored a goal to stun around 50,000 Brazil fans inside the stadium before Vinicius Junior restored parity. The five-time champions were outplayed in the first half and were pushed back in the first 20 minutes.

Casemiro and Roger Ibanez, who were booked and running out of ideas, were replaced after the half-time break. The five-time champions controlled the game in the second half and returned with a point. They haven’t lost an opening World Cup game since 1934, and they just managed to keep the record intact.

Brazil manager Carlo Ancelotti admitted a chaotic start to the game from the five-time champions. "I think this was a tough match, especially in the beginning. (We) didn’t keep a lot of ball possession. I think the team was a bit anxious, and nerves were all over the place," said Ancelotti.

Brazil will meet Haiti and Scotland next, so they will think they have already played their toughest game in the group.

“In the second half, it was a lot better, but it was still tough. I’m sure the team will play better next match,” he added

Player of the Match, Vinicius, showed moments of brilliance as the winger has been doing daily for Real Madrid. He fulfilled the leadership role, and Ancelotti tipped the 25-year-old to excel at the tournament as the leader, even when Neymar returns from a calf injury.

"He did well. He was very dangerous and I think he has everything in his power to have a great World Cup," Ancelotti said.

Morocco coach defends testing 18-year-old Bouaddi against Brazil

Morocco coach Mohamed Ouahbi wasn’t impressed with 18-year-old Ayyoub Bouaddi’s performance against Brazil. Lillee player, Bouaddi, who switched allegiance from France to Morocco recently, had his first competitive start for Morocco.

"It was not a risk to play him just because he's 18," Ouahbi told the media after the match. "I only look at players' performance, not the age of the player. He could be 35, and if he plays well, he'll play, or 17,” he responded to a question about whether it was right to test him against a better-ranked Brazil.

"He didn't impress me (against Brazil) because we already know what a player he is," Ouahbi said.

The Moroccan coach was content to take a point home against Brazil but admitted a win would have been better.

"It was a good match, it's a point. We would've hoped to have more, but we'll take the point. We're happy, we're not sad today, but we would have liked to win,” said Ouahbi.