BPCL Deletes Post Congratulating Shreyas Iyer on India T20 Captaincy Before Official Announcement | Image: X

Shreyas Iyer is on the verge of being named India's next T20I captain, replacing Suryakumar Yadav. Iyer's ascent to leadership is likely to be made official during a selectors' meeting in Mumbai on Saturday, June 6.

However, before an official confirmation, Shreyas' sponsor, Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL), appeared to have jumped the gun. The company posted a congratulatory message for its star player, all but confirming that the Punjab Kings captain was succeeding Yadav.

The post appeared to congratulate Iyer on being "announced as captain of the T20 team" and praised his leadership qualities, consistency and composure. However, the message was removed shortly after it was published, as the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is yet to formally unveil India's new T20I captain.

Screenshots of the post quickly went viral across social media platforms. Fans pointed out that no official announcement regarding India's T20I captaincy had been made, leading many to wonder whether BPCL had accidentally revealed a decision ahead of schedule.

In the now-deleted message, BPCL described Iyer as one of the most exciting leaders in the game and wished him success as he took on his "new responsibility".

The company referred to the Mumbai batter as a "BPCian", reflecting its association with the cricketer.

Reports indicate that the decision is expected to be formally ratified when selectors announce India's squad on Saturday. While the BCCI has remained tight-lipped, Iyer has emerged as the frontrunner for the role following his recent leadership performances in domestic and franchise cricket.

If confirmed, the appointment would mark a significant milestone in Iyer's career as he takes charge of India's shortest-format side. Shreyas has displayed his leadership credentials across three Indian Premier League (IPL) franchises and would naturally take up Suryakumar Yadav's spot in the XI.